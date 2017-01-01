Edit ModuleShow Tags

Hollywood and Rose

Martha Ross

Published:

Hollywood and Rose
Robert Duvall and James Caan hope to make Arnold Schwarzenegger an offer he can’t refuse. The Godfather costars want to schedule a meeting with the Governator on behalf of Pleasanton’s Brendon Rose. Duvall and Caan have joined the campaign to free 23-year-old Rose, who is three years into a controversial eight-year prison term for putting another young man in a coma during a college party brawl in 2003.

The Duvall-Caan re-teaming came to light during Duvall’s July 31 interview on Fox News’s The O’Reilly Factor. Duvall knows Rose’s family through mutual friends and was appearing with Rose’s mother, Diane. The Oscar winner called the sentence “overkill,” claiming Rose injured Jed Bober while coming to his twin brother’s defense.

“To me, it’s very American to defend your brother in a fight,” Duvall told Fox News pundit Bill O’Reilly. “You know, you kick, you punch, you do anything to save your brother.”

In the March 2003 incident, Rose first punched Bober, who fell backwards and hit his head on a concrete driveway. While Bober was lying unconscious, Rose kicked him in the head. The coma was thought to be caused by the kick, which the judge called “vicious” and said justified adding five years to Rose’s sentence. Rose is asking the California Supreme Court to grant a hearing for a new trial so that he can present evidence that Bober’s coma was caused by the fall, which, Rose claims, resulted from him defending himself.

During the interview, Duvall admitted that the governor’s office had denied Caan’s request to talk about the case. O’Reilly then offered to try to set up the meeting between the three movie tough guys. Duvall sounded optimistic about being able to reason with his The 6th Day costar: “I don’t smoke cigars, but I could get together with the guy anytime.”

Diablo’s May 2005 story about Brendon Rose is at diablomagazine.com/archives/view_story/474/.

