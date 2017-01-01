Edit ModuleShow Tags

Quilt Show

Lauren Barnard

Published:


On September 22 and 23, hundreds of quilts will sway in the autumn breeze between stately oak trees at Livermore’s Alden Lane Nursery. The occasion? The 10th annual Quilts in the Garden show. Work from local artists will be presented—and colorful squares and stitches will once again mingle with trees and flowers for a visual pageant.

“No other environment suits a show like this so well,” says Alex Anderson, host of the former HGTV show Simply Quilts and author of a dozen books on the subject.

The event began in 1998 as a one-day event, featuring 14 quilts made by Shirley Perrin. With Anderson’s assistance, Quilts in the Garden has become a destination weekend for quilters, gardeners, and art enthusiasts, with more than 3,000 people attending last year’s gathering.

Hands-on quilting workshops and lectures will be offered throughout the weekend, and a retrospective of quilts provided by artists featured over the past 10 years will be displayed inside the store buildings. Anderson recommends arriving early, both to avoid crowds and to see the quilts in the morning light. “They look like stained glass,” says the Livermore resident.

The 10th annual Quilts in the Garden will be September 22–23, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Free. Alden Lane Nursery, 981 Alden Lane, Livermore, www.aldenlane.com.

