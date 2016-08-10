Edit ModuleShow Tags

Shop Talk

By Stephanie Simons

Published:

Consider a BART ticket your most imperative accessory this month. Famed New York department store Barneys is due to open a San Francisco store on September 17 at 48 Stockton Street, just a block south of Neiman Marcus. The historic space, formerly occupied by FAO Schwarz, will showcase luxury cosmetics, clothing, and jewelry.

Shoppers with a taste for more affordable charms can make their own at Lirelle, at 3980 Piedmont Avenue in Oakland. This gallery stocks handcrafted jewelry by Italian designers and local artisans, and—beginning this month—will offer complimentary in-store jewelry-design classes.

In Berkeley’s Gilman Village, Trove premium furniture and accessories outlet has added an 1,100-square-foot showroom filled with even more overstock and one-of-a-kind furniture priced at deep discounts. It has also expanded the Cottage Room, tastefully stocked with select ceramics and gifts.

Courtesy of Aqaurium Concepts

 

New to Danville’s Prospect Avenue is Le Jardinet, which offers country-inspired home and garden decor, jewelry, and gifts. And Dublin’s latest addition, Aquarium Concepts, nestled inside the Amador Plaza Shopping Center, is the perfect place to outfit your home or office with a saltwater or freshwater aquarium full of colorful fish or turtles.

Finally, keep your peepers peeled for the opening of Art and Science of Eyewear at 1385 North Main Street in Walnut Creek. The intimate space will offer the same array of designer shades and specs as the existing Lafayette location.

