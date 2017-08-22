Edit ModuleShow Tags

Fall Fashion

High fashion meets high art at the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive for the season’s newest looks. Bold pops of color, embroidery, metallic details, animal prints, and more are what’s in this fall.

Styled by Jeneffer Jones, Edited by Lauren Bonney

Published:

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

Mixed Media

Tiffany and Co. gold ball hook earrings, $1,250, at Tiffany and Co.; Opening Ceremony kimono bomber, $525, and Diane von Furstenberg floral print silk dress, $448, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Pedro Garcia shoes, $520, at Deliciouz. For shopping information, scroll down

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

Tones and Textures

Etro cardigan sweater, $2,095, at Nordstrom; Just Female turquoise dress, $195, at Stone Cold Luxe; Ippolita sterling silver four-row band ring with diamonds, $2,395, at Heller Jewelers; Valentino Demilune bag, $2,175, and Aquazzura powder-puff velvet sling backs, $795, at Saks Fifth Avenue. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

 

Stepped-Up Style

Tiffany and Co. gold ball ring, $1,150, and gold link bracelet, $2,750, at Tiffany and Co.; Rejina Pyo magenta crepe  blouse, $440, at McMullen; Sibilia pendulum pendant necklace, $88, at Anthropologie and Co.; Sea pinstripe culottes, $368, and Prada gold platform shoes, $895, at Nordstrom. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

 

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

Folk Artistry

Royal Scout neck wrap, $90, at Flaunt Boutique; Ulla Johnson hand embroidered silk dress, $770, at McMullen; Céline red lambskin strap-tie flats, $870, at Saks Fifth Avenue. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

 

Divine Denim

Meira T pavé diamond triangle 14k rose gold necklace, $1,360, 14k yellow gold and diamond necklace with oval opal pendant, $1,440, 14k yellow gold evil eye necklace with diamonds and blue sapphire, $575, at Heller Jewelers; Apiece Apart ruffle off-shoulder denim top, $245, and denim pants, $295, at McMullen. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

 

Palette Pleaser

Estella red python foldover clutch, $145, at Flaunt Boutique; Mignonne Gavigan orange pom drop earrings, $198, at Anthropologie and Co.; Diane von Furstenberg striped colorblock dress, $398, at Neiman Marcus; Proenza Schouler silver mirrored heel bootie, $885, at Nordstrom.com. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

Fierce Prints

Tibi cheetah hammered satin sculpted-sleeve dress, $998, at McMullen; Chimento 18k white gold cuff, $3,360, 18k rose gold cuff, $3,360, and 18k white gold cuff, $3,280, at Heller Jewelers; Zero and Maria Cornejo black fringe jacket, $1,895, and Gucci black patent leather bootie, $1,100, at Nordstrom. For shopping information, scroll down.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

Pretty In Pleats

Iro navy leather jacket, $1,205, at Nordstrom; Marc by Marc Jacobs silk floral blouse, $395, and long pleated skirt, $495, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Ippolita silver stacking bangles, priced individually, $250–$1,095, at Heller Jewelers; Prada navy suede booties, $750, at Nordstrom. (On the cover: Ippolita sterling silver hoop earrings with diamonds, $1,325, at Heller Jewlers.) For shopping information, see page 138.

 

 

Photography by Erika Pino / Styled by Jeneffer Jones

 

 

 

 

Additional look

Ettika gold earrings, $45, at Stone Cold Luxe; Ryan Roche pink cashmere cardigan, $1,100, at McMullen; Alice and Olivia silk tunic dress, $465, at Neiman Marcus; Melanie Rice pastel splash bracelet, $218, at Anthropologie and Co.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Where to buy the accessories

Anthropologie and Co.: 1149 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 932-0112, anthropologie.com.
Deliciouz: 1354 N. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 933-7489, deliciouz.com.
Esqueleto: 482 49th St., Ste. A, Oakland, (510) 629-6216, shopesqueleto.com.
Flaunt Boutique: 145 E. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 831-9923, shopflaunt.com.
Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. A, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.
McMullen: 1235 Grand Ave., Piedmont, (510) 658-6906, shopmcmullen.com.
Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.
Nordstrom: 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.
Stone Cold Luxe: 166 E. Prospect Ave., Danville, (925) 718-8738, stonecoldluxe.com.
Tiffany and Co.: 1119 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 939-6300, tiffany.com.

