New: Limón Rotisserie

Photo by Limón Rotisserie Yelp.com

Featuring foods from Peru’s highlands and coasts with inspirations from Asia, Africa, and Europe, Limón Rotisserie offers the vibrant flavors of the South American

country right here in California. With two restaurants booming in San Francisco, Limon’s Walnut Creek location opened with a bang—its dining room attracting a crowd as lively as the bustling exhibition kitchen. A myriad of ceviches (the passion fruit style rocks) and the spit-roasted chicken slathered in garlic, lime, and spices are must-tries, while the lomo saltado (beef stir-fry), crispy empanadas (available in four styles), and arroz con mariscos (Peruvian-style paella) round out the classics. Pisco sours, international beers, and fruit-forward, spice friendly white wines drive the drink menu; and the cinnamon-spiked tres leches cake makes for a moist and most memorable finish. 1524 Locust St., Walnut Creek, (925) 378-3816, limonrotisserie.com. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat.–Sun.