Raise A Stein

Say prost at Oakland's annual Oktoberfest in the Dimond.

It’s time to break out your finest dirndl or lederhosen, and polish your best stein—Oktoberfest is upon us once again. Though you might think otherwise by its name, the famous German festival kicks off at the end of September, and luckily, you don’t have to go to Munich to partake in the beer-soaked celebration.

Oakland’s Oaktoberfest in the Dimond offers everything you need, from brews to brats to festive music. In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Oaktoberfest will expand to two days—giving guests more time to clink large mugs of beer, consume copious amounts of pretzels and sausages, and dance to oompah bands.

Aside from featuring all the traditional Oktoberfest festivities, Oaktoberfest also brings its own East Bay twist to the party, with offerings that reflect the region’s rich diversity. More than 100 breweries and cider-makers will be on hand—including Almanac Beer Co., Altamont Beer Works, and Drake’s Brewing Company—alongside local food vendors cooking up cuisine from around the world.

The family-friendly event also has a home brew competition for adults and a root beer garden for kids, plus four stages of entertainment, including DJs, dance groups, and live music ranging from reggae to jazz to salsa.

Need-to-Know Info

Admission is free, but drink tickets and packages for unlimited tastings are available for purchase—all proceeds benefit Oakland’s Dimond district. September 30–October 1, oaktoberfest.org.