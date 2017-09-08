San Ramon: By the Numbers

Here are some fun facts and tidbits about San Ramon and its history.

By Josh Schapiro

2: Number of congressional districts within the city. Democrat Mark DeSaulnier represents the 11th, and Democrat Eric Swalwell represents the 15th.

18.56: Square miles the city of San Ramon occupies.

54: Number of city parks.

98.4: Graduation rate across San Ramon Valley School District’s four high schools (two within the city, and two in neighboring Danville).

123: Number of beds at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, the general medical and surgical hospital at the top of Norris Canyon Road.

3,500: Employees at Chevron, San Ramon’s largest employer, which has its headquarters in Bishop Ranch Business Park.

76,134: Population, as of 2015.

$128,916: Median income of San Ramon residents.

$965,400: Median home value in San Ramon.