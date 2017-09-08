Edit ModuleShow Tags

San Ramon: By the Numbers

Here are some fun facts and tidbits about San Ramon and its history.

By Josh Schapiro

Published:

2: Number of congressional districts within the city. Democrat Mark DeSaulnier represents the 11th, and Democrat Eric Swalwell represents the 15th.

18.56: Square miles the city of San Ramon occupies.

54: Number of city parks.

98.4: Graduation rate across San Ramon Valley School District’s four high schools (two within the city, and two in neighboring Danville).

123: Number of beds at San Ramon Regional Medical Center, the general medical and surgical hospital at the top of Norris Canyon Road.

3,500: Employees at Chevron, San Ramon’s largest employer, which has its headquarters in Bishop Ranch Business Park.

76,134: Population, as of 2015.

$128,916: Median income of San Ramon residents.

$965,400: Median home value in San Ramon.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Get More Diablo

Diablo Magazine Digital Edition >>
All Articles >>
Newsstands >>
Past Issues >>
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Taste of Hope

City of Hope celebrated its food and wine industry friends at the Taste of Hope event, at Pleasanton’s Palm Event Center in the Vineyard.

Peter Pan and Friends

Performers from Lafayette’s Peter Pan Foundation dressed as beloved storybook characters for St. Baldrick’s Foundation’s Brave the Shave for Kids With Cancer event at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland.

Ragin Cajun

Sandra J. Wing Healing Therapies Foundation’s ninth annual Ragin Cajun Goes to Trinidad dinner and dance gala at Casa Real at Ruby Hill Winery.

Heroes Among Us

More than 350 Bay Area community leaders attended this Red Cross Gala honoring military service members and veterans.

Faces of Wildlife

Lindsay Wildlife Experience’s seventh annual Faces of Wildlife Gala raised more than $90,000

Film Festival Kickoff

The East Bay International Jewish Film Festival’s kickoff party

East Bay Women’s Conference

Local women gathered at the San Ramon Marriott for a day of networking and learning from keynote speakers.

Cheap Trick in the Creek

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame legend Cheap Trick headlined a concert at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek

Filmmaker Fun

The Berkeley FILM Foundation honored this year’s grant winners with a reception at the Zaentz Media Center in Berkeley.

Guiding Stars

California Shakespeare Theater hosted its annual fundraising gala at the Claremont Club and Spa.

Berkeley Rep Celebrates Monsoon Wedding

On Saturday night, April 1, over 350 of the Bay Area’s finest arts supporters gathered at the Fairmont San Francisco to honor Berkeley Rep.
Edit ModuleShow Tags