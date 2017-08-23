Top September Events in the East Bay

See classic cars in Danville; spend the night at the Oakland Zoo; and more fun events.

By Amanda Daily

Food and Drink

Eat Real Festival

9/22 – 9/24 Foodies unite at this three-day culinary extravaganza in Oakland, where local restaurants and food trucks descend on Jack London Square to serve up delicious bites and brews. eatrealfest.com.

Family

San Francisco Comic Con

9/1 – 9/3 Meet Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings, The Goonies) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride), plus the minds behind some of the greatest sci-fi, adventure, and comic book stories, when Comic Con comes to Moscone Center West in San Francisco. sanfrancomiccon.com.

Festival

Eugene O’Neill Festival

9/1 – 9/30 The 18th annual Eugene O’Neill Festival celebrates the spirit of Irish storytelling with renditions of O’Neill’s A Touch of the Poet and John Millington Synge’s The Playboy of the Western World, taking place at various Danville theaters. eugeneoneill.org.

Music

The Front Porch Music Festival AT Wente Vineyards

9/2 Nothing pairs better with one of Wente Vineyards’ fine wines than some tunes played by local, regional, and national indie bands. Enjoy

a jam-packed day of music and wine at the Livermore winery. wentevineyards.com.

Outdoors

Moonlight on the Mountain

9/9 Support a good cause as you join Save Mount Diablo for a three-course meal, live music, and auctions—all while taking in Mount Diablo’s natural beauty under the stars. savemountdiablo.org.

Food

Ghirardelli Chocolate Festival

9/9 – 9/10 Indulge in a weekend of sweets at Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco. The 22nd annual festival features cooking demonstrations by local chefs, live music, and the famous Earthquake Ice Cream Sundae Eating Contest. ghirardelli.com.

Literature

Bill Nye the Science Guy

9/10 Nerd out with your favorite scientist as the New York Times bestselling author talks about his new book, Everything All at Once, and how we can solve the unsolvable problems. Hosted by The UC Theatre in Berkeley, tickets include a copy of Bill Nye’s book. theuctheatre.org.

Festival

Lafayette Art, Wine and Music Festival

9/16 – 9/17 Lafayette’s 22nd annual art, wine, and music festival transforms downtown Lafayette into a cultural and culinary wonderland. lafayettefestival.com.

Dance

Smuin Ballet: Dance Series 01

9/22 – 9/23 Smuin brings another groundbreaking ballet performance to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. The company’s Dance Series 01 features an ode to Frank Sinatra, love and romance, and a blend of ballet and popular dance. smuinballet.org.

Music

Bay Area Blues Festival

9/23 – 9/24 Boogie to some blues at this free music festival in downtown Martinez, and enjoy gourmet food, craft brews, and local wines—plus plenty of fun for kids. bayareabluesfestival.com.

—Colin Bean