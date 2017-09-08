Edit ModuleShow Tags

What's in a Name?

Learn the history behind San Ramon's name as well as some of its early monikers.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

San Ramon hasn’t always been San Ramon. It wasn’t until 1891, when the San Ramon Branch Line of the Southern Pacific railroad was built, that San Ramon eclipsed all other names for the area. Over the centuries, the settlement has gone by:

 

Brewinsville, after the town’s first blacksmith, Eli Brewin, who arrived in the San Ramon area pre-Gold Rush.

Lynchville, for another early settler named William Lynch. He was well known in the community due to his multiple roles as ranch owner, carpenter, vet, and storeowner.

Limerick, which is also the name of a city in Ireland. The name came about due to the large number of Irish immigrants in the area; according to the 1860 census, 20 percent of local immigrants were born in Ireland.

San Ramon, which predates even American settlers. In the 1820s, a Native American was baptized at Mission San Jose and given a new name: Ramon. He was placed in charge of the sheep in the San Ramon area and gained such local prominence that his name came to describe the valley. Later, “San”—for saint—was added, and in the 1970 census, “San Ramon Village” proudly appeared. 

