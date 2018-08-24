Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Henry's at Graduate Berkeley Scores Big

A reimagined Cal-centric restaurant in a venerable hotel has got game.

By Nicholas Boer

Published:

Take a bite out of a classic cheeseburger featuring dry-aged beef and a Tartine sweet-potato bun.

Photos courtesy of Henry's

The last time my dinner date—aka Mom—set foot in Hotel Durant (now the Graduate Berkeley) was for UC Berkeley’s sorority rush week. She accepted my invitation to return 70 years later to sneak a peek at Henry’s—the hotel’s restaurant. Much has transpired in the ensuing decades. In the current popular imagination, Henry’s is at best a campus pub—a go-to spot for eating deep-fried grub and drinking deep. It’s reputed as a safe place for of-age students to lay down their heads once pints consumed surpass points scored by Cal (the football stadium is a 10-minute walk away).

So, when Graduate Hotels took over the Durant in 2016—entailing a brief closure and a thoughtful renovation—the culinary makeover was daunting. How does a tired kitchen capture Berkeley’s politically correct cuisine—sustainable, innovative, and finessed—without antagonizing ravenous beer-loving Golden Bears fans? How does a hotel restaurant rise from the ashes of Mom’s cigarette-happy generation, welcoming old-time alums without appearing staid? And, above all—considering Graduate Hotels’ cross-campus business concept—how does one best create a residence where out-of-state parents feel welcome and well fed?

Chris Kronner goes beyond burgers in his new post at Henry’s. Photo by Robert Chad.

Graduate’s answer? Chris Kronner.

Best known for Piedmont’s KronnerBurger—​whose eponymous sandwich (made with beef ground daily from dry-aged cuts) inspired a loyal following and spawned the cookbook A Burger to Believe In—the chef has created a worthy counterpart in Henry’s all-day brunch burger. Served on a sweet-potato bun with house-made pickles, it comes with the option of roasted marrow bones—a delicious deal for an additional $5. Not to be outdone, Kronner’s soufflé-style omlette—which arrives with crisp edges and a gooey white-cheddar center, and is garnished with shaved speck that tastes like smoky prosciutto—just might inspire a second cookbook.

The mussels are topped with Tartine breadcrumbs, marcona almonds, and a drizzle of absinthe butter.

During that first weeknight dinner with Mom, Kronner's roots at San Francisco's Bar Tartine came into focus. A dish of crispy Monterey squid served over creamy shell beans loaded with olive oil–stewed heirloom tomatoes, topped with crisp bits of pole beans, and drenched in thick aioli was perhaps my favorite dining-out discovery of the year.

Meanwhile, Mom was absorbed with her charred Tartine country toast, dipping it into a smoky-sweet lemongrass coconut broth, and almost entirely disregarding the mussels as she scanned the table for more bread. (Our aloof server eventually brought us a few more slices.)

Tartine Bakery’s bread is a revelation and stands on its own, but just wait until you’ve dipped a holy, chewy chunk of it into a pool of spicy buttermilk dressing from Kronner’s serpent cucumber and avocado salad. Bold food, indeed.

The ever-changing Henry’s menu highlights fresh, seasonal dishes.

Many, if not all, of the summer dishes I sampled may be gone by your visit, but the bread—and Kronner’s dedication to the ​season—ensures a happy outcome. One winning dish that has perennial potential is the New York steak, cut of the highest quality and drenched in a peanut-spiked chimichurri sauce blessed with mint, cilantro, garlic, chili, sherry vinegar, and lemon juice. Served with blanched, smashed, and fried potatoes, this entrée best captures Kronner’s overarching philosophy of how a rich preparation needs to be, as he puts it, “balanced by salt and acid with strong flavors of herbs and garlic.”

Crispy flowering broccoli and asparagus are paired with a chili tsuyu sauce.

There are two distinct dining areas at Henry’s, and if anyone can reconcile them into a discernible concept, it’s Howie Correa, the affable general manager with a dual-coast résumé (including a stint at Chez Panisse). But no matter the design, Henry’s is a long-haul project with an ever-evolving clientele; summer is an especially challenging time for a campus-centric restaurant to get a read on its regulars.

The bar-lounge on our July visit was filled with older couples tucked into corner booths, with groups of students sliding in and out of the communal table. Meanwhile, the separated dining room was overrun by a wedding rehearsal dinner complete with unchecked children.

Blood oranges pump up this puffed grain and smoked carrot salad.

Even with a solid team (including a former KronnerBurger chef) running the kitchen, it’s up to the locals—Cal students and their friends and family—to define what Henry’s will be in decades to come. But I would return tomorrow in a heartbeat to dive deeper into Kronner’s menu.

While Mom can’t appreciate one updated touch by Graduate Hotels—the men’s urinal is painted a bright Cardinal red (take that, Stanford!)—the new space is sure to foster team spirit. That should certainly encourage more beer sales from Henry’s 14 taps at the antique bar.

2600 Durant Ave., Berkeley, (510) 809-4132, graduatehotels.com. Breakfast and dinner daily, brunch Fri.–Sun.

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: August 23–29

Ease into the weekend with an outdoor concert, admire hot rods at a classic car show, and nibble your way through a Chinatown street fair.

Top Tickets: August 16–22

Calling all chocoholics, Blues lovers, and kids at heart: This weekend is for you.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Concord Tap House Is Now Pouring

Diablo Dish: Nyum Bai Honored by Bon Appétit

Diablo Dish: Main Street Kitchen Reopens

Basking in Big Sur

New Eats at the Oakland Coliseum

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Oakland Ballet Gala

Oakland Ballet Company’s Spring Gala fundraiser took place at the elegant Bellevue Club overlooking Lake Merritt. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before a multicourse dinner and a preview of upcoming performances. Proceeds from the soiree and silent auction benefited the dance company’s educational outreach programs and spring season.

The View From the Kitchen

During this special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, New York Times food writer Kim Severson spoke with a trio of acclaimed female Bay Area chefs—including Reem Assil and Tanya Holland, who both own popular eateries in Oakland—about the latest food trends, labor and wage issues, California’s restaurant culture, and the ongoing sea change in the industry inspired by the #MeToo movement.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Walk in the Wild

The 26th annual fundraiser for the Oakland Zoo drew 1,200 animal lovers, who explored the grounds while savoring delicious cuisine and drinks from more than 100 Bay Area restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The night ended on a sweet note, as attendees enjoyed desserts, live music, and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefited the zoo’s education, conservation, and animal care programs.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook