NorCal Night Market Comes to Pleasanton

The three-day culinary event dishes out Asian street food.

By Marissa Wu

The NorCal Night Market builds on the success of its SoCal sister event. Photo by Brian Fung

“What hath night to do with sleep?” poet John Milton famously asked. Very little, it turns out, when you’re exploring the NorCal Night Market. This massive food event—organized by the gastronomic minds behind the wildly popular 626 Night Market in Arcadia, a city northeast of Los Angeles—sets up shop at Pleasanton’s Alameda County Fairgrounds September 28 through 30.

Night markets have deep roots in Asian culture, but the concept—in which a wide range of food purveyors dishes out grub in a central space—has slowly made its way around the globe. The 626 Night Market was the first of its kind in the United States; it’s also the nation’s largest, enticing tens of thousands of people each year with signature goodies such as potato swirl skewers and creative drinks sipped out of lightbulbs.

The three-day East Bay event brings together more than 100 food vendors and features live music, games, art, and merchandise, too. Visitors can expect traditional Asian street fare and desserts, such as Taiwanese shaved snow, as well as fusion bites like crispy chicken bao from San Ramon’s April 8 Cafe.

There are also plenty of opportunities to see and taste some of the unique food trends sweeping the country. Try the Hong Kong–style bubble waffles from Bubble and Wrap, Thai rolled ice cream by Glazier, and any (or all) of the numerous types of boba tea. Admission is only $5, so come hungry. norcalnightmarket.com.