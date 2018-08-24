Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Oakland Public Library Launches a Mobile Outreach Vehicle (MOVe)

The pop-up library brings books, music, and tech to disadvantaged kids in Oakland.

By Morgan Mitchell

Published:

The MOVe features murals designed by students from MetWest High and participants from the Dragon School arts organization.

Photos by Sharon McKellar

When the MOVe (or Mobile Outreach Vehicle) pulled up at the Fruitvale Night Market, everyone took notice. And it’s easy to see why: The bright blue vehicle—which is covered in vibrant murals designed by Oakland teens and community artists—instantly attracts the eye. By the time the panels are removed to reveal a wealth of books, technology, and crafts, people are hooked.

“We’ve already had the request [for] more MOVes,” says the Oakland Public Library’s Lana Adlawan.

The MOVe is the brainchild of the Oakland Public Library. “We wanted to connect with underserved youths and bring the library to them,” says Lana Adlawan, the library’s acting associate director. “So we came up with [the idea of] creating a mobile outreach vehicle.”

Keeping its goal in mind, the library hosted a series of focus groups with disadvantaged kids between the ages of 10 and 18. “Their ideas and concepts really built the vehicle,” Adlawan says.

The resulting MOVe is truly a product of collaboration and innovation, featuring everything from video games to a popcorn machine on occasion. With design help from Gyroscope and fabrication work by Sheet Metal Alchemist—two Oakland companies—the all-electric vehicle was unveiled to the public on May 11. Before long, it was booked for events throughout the summer.

Books available for borrowing—plus screens and art—are on display behind the truck’s panels.

Given the project’s success, the Oakland Public Library is already brainstorming new services the MOVe could offer. “For the future, we imagine [hosting] coding classes and more at some of our local youth nonprofits,” Adlawan says. “Anything is possible with this vehicle.”

To find the MOVe, visit oaklandlibrary.org.

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: August 23–29

Ease into the weekend with an outdoor concert, admire hot rods at a classic car show, and nibble your way through a Chinatown street fair.

Top Tickets: August 16–22

Calling all chocoholics, Blues lovers, and kids at heart: This weekend is for you.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: Concord Tap House Is Now Pouring

Diablo Dish: Nyum Bai Honored by Bon Appétit

Diablo Dish: Main Street Kitchen Reopens

Basking in Big Sur

New Eats at the Oakland Coliseum

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Oakland Ballet Gala

Oakland Ballet Company’s Spring Gala fundraiser took place at the elegant Bellevue Club overlooking Lake Merritt. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before a multicourse dinner and a preview of upcoming performances. Proceeds from the soiree and silent auction benefited the dance company’s educational outreach programs and spring season.

The View From the Kitchen

During this special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, New York Times food writer Kim Severson spoke with a trio of acclaimed female Bay Area chefs—including Reem Assil and Tanya Holland, who both own popular eateries in Oakland—about the latest food trends, labor and wage issues, California’s restaurant culture, and the ongoing sea change in the industry inspired by the #MeToo movement.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Walk in the Wild

The 26th annual fundraiser for the Oakland Zoo drew 1,200 animal lovers, who explored the grounds while savoring delicious cuisine and drinks from more than 100 Bay Area restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The night ended on a sweet note, as attendees enjoyed desserts, live music, and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefited the zoo’s education, conservation, and animal care programs.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook