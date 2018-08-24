Edit ModuleShow Tags
One Fine Weekend in North Lake Tahoe

Want to know this region's best-kept secret? September is the ideal time to visit.

By Dianne Lange

Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort boasts lake views from every room.

Photos courtesy of Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort

It may be shoulder season in some resorts, but September is prime time in North Lake Tahoe: The crowds have gone, skies are sunny (with temperatures in the 70s), the lake water is finally warm, and the aspen trees are beginning to show their colors.

Extending about 27 miles along the lake’s north shore—from Sand Harbor Beach, Nevada, to Tahoma, California—North Lake Tahoe encompasses approximately 10 small towns and communities scattered along Highway 28. Unlike its glitzier neighbor, South Lake Tahoe, the north shore has retained its rustic charm. Strict zoning regulations that protect the lake views have allowed North Lake Tahoe to maintain its heritage and (literally) low profile. In this sublime Sierra Nevada Mountain setting, the action is all outdoors—even the epicurean delights.

 

Stay

While many of the area’s lodges and cabins incorporate classic old Tahoe architectural features and building materials—such as peaked ceilings, gabled dormers, lodge pole pine, and stone fire​-places—you can’t get closer to the lake than the Mourelatos Lakeshore Resort in Tahoe Vista. Owned by the Mourelatos family since 1978, the hotel was renovated to ensure that each of the angled 32 rooms has a lake view.

After a day spent bouncing on the resort’s in-lake water trampoline or using its hydrobikes, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards, walk across the street to enjoy a time-honored north-shore tradition: a sundae at the Mourelatos Cable Car Ice Cream Shop.

Nearby, test out the zip lines at Tahoe Treetop Adventure Park—a recent addition to the 125-acre North Tahoe Regional Park, which entices outdoor enthusiasts with its bike trails, tennis courts, disc golf course, and soccer field. mlr​tahoe.com, tahoetreetop.com.

 

Dine

For dinner, head to Tahoe City, where several restaurants are celebrating their 40th anniversary this year—including Jake’s on the Lake, which is known for its fresh seafood, seasonal produce, and dining deck where guests can watch the classic wooden boats go by.

Wolfdale’s Cuisine Unique is another 40-year-old local favorite. Chef-owner Douglas Dale has devised an innovative menu featuring simple food with an East-meets-West twist. But remember: Visitors tend to dress down instead of up on the north shore, so leave the cocktail dresses and ties at home.

After your meal, take a leisurely stroll along the paved path from the Tahoe City Marina to Commons Beach. Or book a sunset kayak tour with Tahoe Adventure​ Company. jakestahoe​.com, ​wolfdales.comtahoe​adventurecompany.com.

 

Toast this month’s Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival. Photo by Ryan Salm Photography.

Indulge

Paddleboard in the early morning,​ when the lake water looks like glass, then enjoy a full day at the 33rd annual Lake Tahoe Autumn Food and Wine Festival. Held September 7 through 9 at Northstar California Resort—just an eight-mile drive from Kings Beach—this three-day celebration of regional wineries, breweries, and chefs features outdoor wining and dining events designed to be savored among the towering pines of Mount Pluto and throughout the Village at Northstar and the resort’s other public spaces.

Among the fest’s highlights is the Vertical Mountainside Tasting, in which guests summit Mount Pluto via gondolas to sip vino while taking in the view from 7,870 feet. There’s also a Progressive Picnic, where participants hike from one pairing experience to the next. Other events include a Wine and Brew walk, cooking competitions, and an appearance by MasterChef winner Shaun O’Neale. Indulging in spectacular food and beverages in an unparalleled natural environment—what could be better than that? tahoefood​andwine.com.

 

Faces

Oakland Ballet Gala

Oakland Ballet Company’s Spring Gala fundraiser took place at the elegant Bellevue Club overlooking Lake Merritt. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before a multicourse dinner and a preview of upcoming performances. Proceeds from the soiree and silent auction benefited the dance company’s educational outreach programs and spring season.

The View From the Kitchen

During this special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco, New York Times food writer Kim Severson spoke with a trio of acclaimed female Bay Area chefs—including Reem Assil and Tanya Holland, who both own popular eateries in Oakland—about the latest food trends, labor and wage issues, California’s restaurant culture, and the ongoing sea change in the industry inspired by the #MeToo movement.

California Trail Opening

The Oakland Zoo celebrated the grand opening of its 56-acre California Trail expansion with cake, refreshments, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Guests were treated to a first look at the new permanent exhibition, which re-creates habitats for eight native California species, including the jaguar, grizzly bear, and gray wolf. Twenty-five years in the making, the California Trail aims to highlight the Golden State’s natural history while also promoting wildlife conservation.

Walk in the Wild

The 26th annual fundraiser for the Oakland Zoo drew 1,200 animal lovers, who explored the grounds while savoring delicious cuisine and drinks from more than 100 Bay Area restaurants, wineries, and breweries. The night ended on a sweet note, as attendees enjoyed desserts, live music, and dancing. Proceeds from the event benefited the zoo’s education, conservation, and animal care programs.

Nourish Gala

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano hosted its biggest bash of the year at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo, where more than 200 guests gathered for cocktails and a silent auction before enjoying a three-course dinner with wine. The annual fundraiser supported the Community Produce Program, which provides about 250,000 pounds of produce each month to people in need.

Notes and Words

Best-selling authors, acclaimed musicians, and talented local youths wowed 1,600 guests at this ninth annual bash, which garnered nearly $2 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. Held at the Fox Theater, the fundraiser featured readings and performances by rocker Dave Grohl, writers George Saunders and Kelly Corrigan, and other special guests.

Power of Kindness

Alamo-based nonprofit Party In-Kindness (PIK) hosted its yearly fundraising event at 1515 Restaurant and Lounge in Walnut Creek, where attendees noshed on appetizers, listened to DJ beats, played games, and sipped cocktails and wine. A portion of the proceeds benefited Rooms of Hope, which creates dream spaces for children with life-threatening illnesses. Since its inception in 2014, PIK has raised $100,000 for numerous East Bay organizations.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

More than 230 animal lovers gathered in Oakland to attend this annual benefit for the East Bay SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals). Guests enjoyed delectable food, wine, craft beer, and live and silent auctions at the event—which supports the organization’s services and programs, such as veterinary and wellness clinics, pet adoptions, dog-training classes, and educational camps for kids.

Ovation Gala

The Tony Award–winning Berkeley Repertory Theatre celebrated its 50th anniversary with a four-course dinner, a live auction, and an array of performances during Ovation: 50 Years and Glowing, at The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco. Approximately 400 fine-arts supporters attended the festive soiree and raised more than $800,000 for the theater’s upcoming productions and educational programs.

A Curry Girl Launch Party

Neiman Marcus hosted athlete and style maven Sydel Curry—sister of Warriors point guard Stephen Curry—to celebrate the launch of her blog, A Curry Girl. The intimate gathering at the upscale Walnut Creek store featured a fashion show, mouthwatering bites, craft cocktails, and music by DJ Criddy.

Film Premiere With Joey Travolta

To salute Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, producer Joey Travolta and the Futures Explored Film Workshop honored filmmakers with developmental disabilities during a special movie premiere in March. Held at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater, the event screened four original shorts created by Film Workshop students and gave out prizes to guests.
