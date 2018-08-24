September Trade Secrets

Furnishing rooms in your home is not an easy task. Keep in mind the scale of the room, architectural details, and window placement. It’s important to measure your space and create a floor plan. Think of the room as a composition and not individual pieces.

Park Place Designs | www.parkplacedesigns.com

Keep your architect or designer on retainer during construction to answer questions, problem-solve, and ensure the design intent is being carried out by the contractor.

McCutcheon Construction | www.mcbuild.com

Laminate floors should be delivered one to three days ahead of installation and allowed to sit in the home. Certain materials need to acclimate to the moisture and temperature of the environment for best results.

Diablo magazine | www.diablomag.com/home--design

Select and document the fixtures, finishes, and furnishings for your project well in advance of the due date to keep your project on schedule. Avoid making last-minute changes that create delays and inflate the budget.

McCutcheon Construction | www.mcbuild.com

Insist on a detailed, written scope of work before signing a contract. Also ask for a detailed, written schedule with a completion date. Ask past clients if the contractor completed projects on time, as per the schedule.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

When starting a remodeling project, don’t shy away from expressing as many aesthetic designs as you wish. An expert designer can cohesively pull together the interior for your dream home in a way that is functional, unique, and beautiful. This can be achieved no matter what style you lean toward—traditional, transitional, contemporary, or ultra-modern.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

Find professionals you trust through scheduled interviews, review their portfolio of work, match their expertise to your project scope, check client references (ask hard questions), and examine licensing and insurance credentials. Also, visit project sites when feasible.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Make sure you get samples of all materials for your reference, and remember that plans and permits are always needed. Make sure to set a schedule and get everything in writing.

Sublime Design and Build | www.sublimedesignandbuild.com

Take the time to research before starting your remodel to understand the time, convenience, and materials needed to make for a successful and timely project.

Cal York Construction | www.calyorkconstruction.com

When making design plans, choose your slab first. There is always tile to coordinate with the slab. There is not always slab available that coordinates with your tile choice. Also, if you like the look of marble but are worried about its sensitivities, consider quartzite—it won’t scratch and is chemical resistant.

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

While planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance 3 key aspects: aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to be pleasing to your senses but also provide additional features and be easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com