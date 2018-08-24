Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top September Events in the East Bay

See Sam Smith perform at Oracle Arena; attend an art and wine festival in Lafayette; catch a jazz show at The Greek Theatre; and more can’t-miss events.

By Emilie White and Marissa Wu

Published:

A 1949 Alfa Romeo won the Best in Show award at 2017’s Danville Concours d’Elegance.

Photo by Mark Davidson

Theater

The 19th Annual Eugene O’Neill Festival
8/31–9/30 For its monthlong theater tribute, the Eugene O’Neill Foundation in Danville—where the playwright lived and penned some of his most celebrated works—stages O’Neill’s Hughie, as well as Arthur Miller’s All My Sons and a performance from Irish musicians David Creevy and Melanie O’Reilly. eugeneoneill.org.

 

 

 

Wine

Harvest Wine Celebration
9/2 Salute crush season in Livermore Valley Wine Country at this 37th annual event, where more than 30 wineries offer tastings, activities, and entertainment—including arts, crafts, and music. Some venues host extra events on Labor Day Monday, too. lvwine.org.

 

Music

Sam Smith: The Thrill of It All Tour
9/4 Grammy Award winner and British singing-songwriting powerhouse Sam Smith graces the stage at Oracle Arena in support of his 2017 album, The Thrill of It All, featuring hits such as “Pray” and “Too Good at Goodbyes.” oraclearena.com.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night
9/13 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In September, watch the 1987 Santa Cruz–shot vampire classic The Lost Boys. lamorindatheatres.com.

 

Festival

Lafayette Art and Wine Festival
9/15–9/16 Voted “best community event” in Diablo’s 2018 Best of the East Bay contest, this popular Lafayette fest is back for its 23rd year. Eat your way around the food trucks and booths, and sip refreshing wines and microbrews while viewing local artists’ creations and grooving to bands playing on four stages. lafayettefestival.com.

 

Pets

Bay Area Pet Fair
9/15–9/16 Cuddle up to cute critters at this large-scale pet-adoption event, held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton. Food, drinks, prizes, and activities are offered for humans and their furry friends. bayareapetfair.org.

 

Auto

Danville Concours d’Elegance
9/16 Classic cars, yachts, motorcycles, and more take over Old Town Danville amid gastronomic delights, wine tastings, and a silent auction. Proceeds from the weekend—which also includes a fundraising gala and auto tour—benefit Parkinson’s disease charities. danville-delegance.org.

 

Art

William Keith: Sierras
9/16–12/16 Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art presents an exhibition of dramatic landscape paintings by the artist William Keith, who lived and worked in the East Bay. Also on view at the Moraga university’s vaunted gallery: Graphicanos: Contemporary Latino Prints and Stanley Koppel: Artist as Activist. stmarys-ca.edu.

 

Music

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
9/23 Headlined by nine-time Grammy winner Wynton Marsalis and featuring The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s musical director, Jon Batiste, the nation’s most lauded jazz orchestra performs the music of legendary bandleader Duke Ellington at The Greek Theatre. calperformances.org.

 

Dance

Mahea Uchiyama Center for International Dance Anniversary Concert
9/29 To fete its 25th birthday, the revered dance organization premieres South Pacific, Middle Eastern, and African choreography at Oakland’s Valley Center for the Performing Arts. centerforinternationaldance.com.

 

