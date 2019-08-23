Fall Fashion: Languid Luxe

This fall, express yourself with statement-making looks—from painterly prints to luscious jewel tones to bold bursts of color, photographed at treasure-filled Michaan’s Auctions in Alameda.

Photography by Amber McKee // Stylist Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair & Makeup by Camille Estrada // Model Raiven Hallford

The Marvels of Michaan’s

Founded in 2002, Michaan’s Auctions is a premier full-service art and antiques auction house, counted among the biggest on the West Coast. Michaan’s specialties lie in modern and contemporary European and American paintings and prints, decorative objects and furniture, jewelry, and Asian art. Buyers and consignors from around the globe flock to Michaan’s for the 30 sales it hosts annually.

Michaan’s highest-selling single lot in almost two decades was a rare 18th–century soapstone carving of the Chinese dignitary Tang Ying, which garnered $2,235,000. Other lots have also sold at auction for world-record prices. michaans.com.

Upcoming Auctions

Annex Auction

September 3–4

Annex Showroom

2701 Monarch St., Alameda

Gallery Auction

September 7

Gallery Showroom

2751 Todd St., Alameda

Annex Auction

October 8–9

Annex Showroom

2701 Monarch St., Alameda

Gallery Auction

October 12

Gallery Showroom

2751 Todd St., Alameda

Annex Auction

November 5–6

Annex Showroom

2701 Monarch St., Alameda

Where to Shop

Alys Grace: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., Ste. 1501, San Ramon, (925) 659-3900, alysgrace.com.

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.

Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. 168, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.

jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek, (925) 476-5857, shopjinny.com.

M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.

McMullen: 2257 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 508-0773, shopmcmullen.com.

Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.