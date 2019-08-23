Fall Fashion: Languid Luxe
This fall, express yourself with statement-making looks—from painterly prints to luscious jewel tones to bold bursts of color, photographed at treasure-filled Michaan’s Auctions in Alameda.
The Marvels of Michaan’s
Founded in 2002, Michaan’s Auctions is a premier full-service art and antiques auction house, counted among the biggest on the West Coast. Michaan’s specialties lie in modern and contemporary European and American paintings and prints, decorative objects and furniture, jewelry, and Asian art. Buyers and consignors from around the globe flock to Michaan’s for the 30 sales it hosts annually.
Michaan’s highest-selling single lot in almost two decades was a rare 18th–century soapstone carving of the Chinese dignitary Tang Ying, which garnered $2,235,000. Other lots have also sold at auction for world-record prices. michaans.com.
Upcoming Auctions
Annex Auction
September 3–4
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda
Gallery Auction
September 7
Gallery Showroom
2751 Todd St., Alameda
Annex Auction
October 8–9
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda
Gallery Auction
October 12
Gallery Showroom
2751 Todd St., Alameda
Annex Auction
November 5–6
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda
Where to Shop
Alys Grace: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., Ste. 1501, San Ramon, (925) 659-3900, alysgrace.com.
Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.
Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. 168, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.
jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek, (925) 476-5857, shopjinny.com.
M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.
McMullen: 2257 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 508-0773, shopmcmullen.com.
Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.
Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.
Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.