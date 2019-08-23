Edit ModuleShow Tags
Fall Fashion: Languid Luxe

This fall, express yourself with statement-making looks—from painterly prints to luscious jewel tones to bold bursts of color, photographed at treasure-filled Michaan’s Auctions in Alameda.

Photography by Amber McKee // Stylist Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair & Makeup by Camille Estrada // Model Raiven Hallford

Published:

Floral Note: Erika Cavallini turtleneck dress, $898, at McMullen; Chloé C leather booties, $1,070, at Neiman Marcus; Aurélie Bidermann Arizona gold-plated spike necklace, $1,388, at Jinny. // MCM Stein Model 700 Daybed for Knoll, designed by Richard Stein, circa 1947-1950. Offered September 7 at Michaan’s Auctions.

 

Blush Hour: Cinq à Sept Jacqueline high-neck satin top, $365, at Neiman Marcus; Isabel Marant Étoile Beatrice pleated lamé skirt, $385, at Nordstrom; Kate Ellen sterling silver and brass Birch earrings, $95, at Crown Nine.

 

Purple Reign: Tibi long-sleeve silk dress, $995, at Nordstrom; HJ Collection diamond earrings, $2,000, at Heller Jewelers; Kate Ellen 14-karat gold moon pendant, $2,900, at Crown Nine; Shy Creation 14-karat white gold starburst diamond ring, $790, at Heller Jewelers. // Herman Miller elephant gray LAX chair, designed by Charles and Ray Eames, circa 1950. Offered September 7 at Michaan’s Auctions.

 

Modern Muse: Gucci Goldy silk scarf, $195, at Nordstrom; Simon Miller Wika button-front shirt, $270, at Nordstrom; Rachel Comey Jacmar dress, $625, at Nordstrom; Christian Louboutin Suzi Folk studded leather ankle boots, $1,195, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Anne Sisteron 14-karat gold and diamond bracelet, $1,605, at M by Maggie Rizer; Barbela Design 14-karat gold and diamond ring, $740, at M by Maggie Rizer. // Campbell’s Soup Can screenprint on paper shopping bag, designed by Andy Warhol. Offered September 7 at Michaan’s Auctions.

 

Check Mate: Simon Miller rib knit turtleneck, $160, at Nordstrom; Alice and Olivia Semira colorblock mini skirt, $285, at Neiman Marcus; Prada lug-sole Chelsea boot, $790, at Nordstrom; Anne Sisteron 14-karat solid yellow gold necklace, $2,070, at M by Maggie Rizer.

 

The Fine Print: Celine belted dress, $2,950, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Saint Laurent Zoe metallic leather pumps, $795, at Neiman Marcus; Shy Creation diamond baguette circle necklace, $1,400, at Heller Jewelers; Hearts on Fire Triplicity double pointed 18-karat white gold ring, $10,900, at Heller Jewelers. // Plycraft lounge chair and ottoman, designed by George Mulhauser, circa 1960. Offered September 7 at Michaan’s Auctions.

 

Uptown Girl: Rockins super-skinny scarf, $130, at Jinny; MadeWorn Billy Joel tee, $175, at Jinny; Frank and Eileen Italian chambray shirt, $228, at Alys Grace; Miu Miu virgin wool Shetland Herringbone miniskirt, $1,200, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Shay Essentials 18-karat white gold baguette cut blue sapphire half way bangle, $5,880, at Heller Jewelers; Fope Flex’it 18-karat white gold flexible bracelet, $2,590, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Rhapsody in Blue: Carolina Herrera jeweled caftan, $2,990, at McMullen; Kate Ellen 14-karat gold white Crow bracelet, $2,100, at Crown Nine.

 

High Contrast: Isabel Marant Étoile Faby wool-blend coat, $825, at Nordstrom; Rachel Comey Bream top, $525 at McMullen; Rachel Comey Divvy skirt, $690, at McMullen; Rachel Comey estate belt, $210, at McMullen; Gucci small Zumi leather satchel, $3,200, at Nordstrom; Golden Goose Sunset Western boot, $950, at Nordstrom; Roberto Coin Symphony yellow gold two-row diamond Pois Moi cuff, $9,300, at Heller Jewelers.

 

Bvlgari “Spiga” diamond, 18-karat white gold ring. Offered September 7 at Michaan’s Auctions.

 

Mellow Yellow: Ulla Johnson wool and cashmere sweater dress, $795, at McMullen; Gucci vintage belt, stylist’s own; Stine Goya dove socks, $30, at McMullen; Prada patent leather chain-trim pumps, $890, at Nordstrom; Roberto Coin 18-karat gold ORO classic earrings, $1,750, at Heller Jewelers; ring finger ring tk; Julie Cohn bronze ring, $300, at Crown Nine.

 

The Marvels of Michaan’s

Founded in 2002, Michaan’s Auctions is a premier full-service art and antiques auction house, counted among the biggest on the West Coast. Michaan’s specialties lie in modern and contemporary European and American paintings and prints, decorative objects and furniture, jewelry, and Asian art. Buyers and consignors from around the globe flock to Michaan’s for the 30 sales it hosts annually.

Michaan’s highest-selling single lot in almost two decades was a rare 18th–century soapstone carving of the Chinese dignitary Tang Ying, which garnered $2,235,000. Other lots have also sold at auction for world-record prices. michaans.com.

 

Upcoming Auctions

Annex Auction
September 3–4
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda

Gallery Auction
September 7
Gallery Showroom
2751 Todd St., Alameda

Annex Auction
October 8–9
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda

Gallery Auction
October 12
Gallery Showroom
2751 Todd St., Alameda

Annex Auction
November 5–6
Annex Showroom
2701 Monarch St., Alameda

 

Where to Shop

Alys Grace: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., Ste. 1501, San Ramon, (925) 659-3900, alysgrace.com.

Crown Nine: 515 Ninth St., Oakland, (510) 251-9000, crown-nine.com.

Heller Jewelers: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. 168, San Ramon, (925) 904-0200, hellerjewelers.com.

jinny: 1575 Botelho Dr., Walnut Creek, (925) 476-5857, shopjinny.com.

M by Maggie Rizer: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd., San Ramon, (925) 398-3020, mbymaggie.com.

McMullen: 2257 Broadway, Oakland, (510) 508-0773, shopmcmullen.com.

Neiman Marcus: 1000 S. Main St., Walnut Creek, (925) 279-3000, neimanmarcus.com.

Nordstrom: 865 Market St., San Francisco, (415) 243-8500; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, (925) 930-7959, shop.nordstrom.com.

Saks Fifth Avenue: 384 Post St., San Francisco, (415) 986-4300, saksfifthavenue.com.

 

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $25,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
