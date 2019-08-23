Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Pollara Pizzeria Coming to Berkeley

The latest pizza trend? Going straight-edge.

By Ethan Fletcher

Published:

Pollara Pizzeria is bringing Roman-style pizza to Berkeley.

Photo by Mitch Tobias

Call it Roman. Call it Sicilian. Call it Detroit-style. Call it Grandma. Just don’t call it circular.

Characterized by a thicker crust that can support heavier loads of toppings, pizzas cooked in square and rectangular pans offer a refreshingly sturdy alternative to the wispy Neapolitan-style pies that have dominated the Bay Area in recent years. In the East Bay, pizzerias catering to this new fad have sprung up in Livermore (Cloud 9 Pizzeria), Walnut Creek (Slice House), Oakland (Leaning Tower), and now Berkeley, where Jon Smulewitz is opening a slice shop focused on al taglio, or Roman-style pizza.

For Smulewitz, who also owns the Sicilian restaurant Dopo in Oakland, there is an obvious visual appeal to the style that he first encountered at Gabriele Bonci’s famed Pizzarium in Rome.

“You eat with your eyes, and the display and bounty of ingredients on top of the pizza just doesn’t seem real,” he says. “From charcuterie to vegetables to different anchovies, there are all these wonderful toppings laid out for you.”

Another revelation was the dough, which is cold-fermented for up to 72 hours to create a deep crust that’s deceptively light and crisp. Smulewitz has been refining this intricate dough-making process for eight years and is ready to unveil the results at his new restaurant, Pollara Pizzeria, debuting this month on Berkeley’s Fourth Street.

There, he’ll offer a menu of 10 pies to go—five regular selections, plus five rotating seasonal options—along with salads, antipasti, arancini, and wine and beer.

“It will be very visual and very beautiful,” Smulewitz says. “You see something that excites you, and you order it.” pollarapizzeria.com.

 

Cutting Corners

Diablo’s handy guide to the different types of square pizza

 

Roman (al taglio): A common street food in Rome, this style is characterized by a light, airy crust covered with a wide and eclectic range of toppings.
Where to get it: Pollara Pizzeria, Berkeley

 

Sicilian: These pies are similar to the Roman variety but typically have a denser, chewier focaccia-style crust and a sparser selection of classic toppings.
Where to get it: Slice House, Walnut Creek

 

Detroit-style: Popularized in (you guessed it) Detroit, this style has much in common with the Sicilian, but it’s customized using industrial steel pans repurposed from the auto industry. Defining characteristics include a crispy, cheesy, caramelized crust around the pan’s border and lines of sauce on top. Wisconsin brick cheese (similar to cheddar) is traditionally used in the Midwest, but it’s not widely available on the West Coast.
Where to get it: Cloud 9 Pizzeria, Livermore; Slice House, Walnut Creek

 

Grandma: Inspired by the kind of pizzas cooked at home by Italian grandmothers without access to a pizza oven, Grandma-style pies are made using shorter-proofed dough, resulting in a thinner, slightly denser crust. There also tends to be an emphasis on the olive oil–crisped bottom crust.
Where to get it: Boot and Shoe Service, Oakland (weekend brunch only); Slice House, Walnut Creek

 

Sign up to get our e-newsletter and receive exclusive invites to special events, parties, and happenings.

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: August 22-28

Spend this week enjoying live music from a legendary local band, savoring delicious tacos, crafting your own artwork, and more.

Top Tickets: August 15-21

This week’s events in the East Bay include live music, a performance from an all-senior group, and a touring parody of a Tolkien literary classic.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Trending

Diablo Dish: End of Summer BBQ Tips

Diablo Dish: Sustainable Sushi Swimming to San Ramon

Napa Comes to Walnut Creek

Diablo Dish: Lucky Bird Lands in Berkeley

First Bite: The Salt is The Bomb

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Faces

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $25,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Find us on Facebook