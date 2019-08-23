September Trade Secrets

Edit ModuleShow Tags
The color of clear finished wood changes over time with exposure to light and air. Keep that in mind when selecting the material for your next project.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

 

Add style to your coffee table by using an odd shaped object. A pretty glass knot or decorative piece of coral will always stand out.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

Wallcovering is back. It is a great way to soften a hard elevation, give texture, or create a “wow” element, giving you that big bang for your buck.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

When planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

 

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

 

One easy way to create more space in your bedroom but without compromising light is the use of bedside sconces. This will provide the same amount of light but free up your nightstand.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

 

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

 

In your shower, take your wall tile up to the ceiling. This will raise your eye up and make the room feel bigger and taller.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

 

When selecting cabinets for your home, keep in mind that base cabinets comprised mostly of drawers maximizes the usability and accessibility of storage.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

 

Your kitchen backsplash is a great way to add color and personality to the room, harmonize your design elements and create an interesting focal point. It doesn’t matter if your dream kitchen is rustic and cozy, or modern and sleek, get creative with your backsplash’s color, texture and materials!

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com

 

Top Tickets

Top Tickets: August 22-28

Spend this week enjoying live music from a legendary local band, savoring delicious tacos, crafting your own artwork, and more.

Top Tickets: August 15-21

This week’s events in the East Bay include live music, a performance from an all-senior group, and a touring parody of a Tolkien literary classic.
Trending

Diablo Dish: End of Summer BBQ Tips

Diablo Dish: Sustainable Sushi Swimming to San Ramon

Napa Comes to Walnut Creek

Diablo Dish: Lucky Bird Lands in Berkeley

First Bite: The Salt is The Bomb

Faces

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $25,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
