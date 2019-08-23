September Trade Secrets

The color of clear finished wood changes over time with exposure to light and air. Keep that in mind when selecting the material for your next project.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

Add style to your coffee table by using an odd shaped object. A pretty glass knot or decorative piece of coral will always stand out.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

Wallcovering is back. It is a great way to soften a hard elevation, give texture, or create a “wow” element, giving you that big bang for your buck.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

When planning a bathroom remodeling project, remember to balance three key aspects—aesthetics, functionality, and maintainability. You want your new bathroom to please your senses, but also provide additional features that are easy to maintain on a daily basis!

The Bath Studio | www.thebathstudio.com

When choosing colors for particular areas of your home, keep in mind the psychological effects of colors on your emotions. Warm colors like red, orange, and yellow can convey high energy, intensity, warmth, and comfort. While cool colors like green, blue, and purple, can help create a feeling of calm and serenity.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

Replacing your windows? Be sure to work with a licensed contractor who will correctly measure and install your new windows. There are many window options and designs, so browse a showroom to find the ones that fit your home best.

Golden State Lumber | www.goldenstatelumber.com

One easy way to create more space in your bedroom but without compromising light is the use of bedside sconces. This will provide the same amount of light but free up your nightstand.

Diablo Design Group | www.diablodesigngroup.com

When adding a flex room to your home consider installing plumbing connections, extra wiring, and outlets, convenient stow-away elements like tuck-away beds or desks and shelving, as well as smart storage space. Flex rooms can then morph into a home office, guest room, playroom, exercise room, or a room for a home health aide as the needs of your family change.

Gayler Design Build | www.gaylerdesignbuild.com

In your shower, take your wall tile up to the ceiling. This will raise your eye up and make the room feel bigger and taller.

Douglah Designs | www.douglahdesigns.com

When selecting cabinets for your home, keep in mind that base cabinets comprised mostly of drawers maximizes the usability and accessibility of storage.

Berkeley Mills | www.berkeleymills.com

Your kitchen backsplash is a great way to add color and personality to the room, harmonize your design elements and create an interesting focal point. It doesn’t matter if your dream kitchen is rustic and cozy, or modern and sleek, get creative with your backsplash’s color, texture and materials!

All Natural Stone | www.allnaturalstone.com