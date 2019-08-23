Edit ModuleShow Tags
Top September Events in the East Bay

Unravel a mystery at the Lesher Center; engage in Pride celebrations; explore an art and wine festival; and more.

By Emilie White

Published:

Revelers celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride in Oakland.

Photo by Daniel Miramontes

Theater

Murder for Two

8/30–10/6 With just two actors playing 13 roles for 90 minutes, this Center Repertory Company show—which The New York Times hailed as “ingenious”—interweaves murder mystery with musical comedy at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. lesherartscenter.org.

 

Music

Heart: Love Alive Tour

9/6 Reunited after a prolonged musical estrangement, the sister-centric band Heart—known for such hits as “Barracuda” and “Crazy on You”—takes the stage at the Concord Pavilion for a night of female-powered rock ’n’ roll. The tour also includes the legendary Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Grammy nominee Elle King of “Ex’s and Oh’s” fame. livenation.com.

 

LGBTQ+

Oakland Pride Parade and Festival

9/8 With a parade, four stages, and festival extending across Webster, Franklin, and Broadway, Oakland’s Pride celebration honors the East Bay’s various LGBTQ+ communities. The event is family-friendly, too, with a petting zoo and pony rides, a carnival, fire engine, and more kids’ attractions. oaklandpride.org.

 

Art

Countersteer: Custom Motorcycles as Self-Portraits

9/10–11/22 The Richmond Art Center’s latest exhibition examines the way the motorcycle can be a medium of creative expression for its owner, presenting classic and custom bikes from the machine’s inception to today, as well as a variety of paintings and sculptures made by riders. richmondartcenter.org.

 

Movie

Free Movie Night

9/12 The second Thursday of each month, Diablo hosts a free movie night at the Orinda Theatre. In September, honor the late Doris Day by watching her 1960 comedy Please Don’t Eat the Daisies. orindamovies.com.

 

Comedy

Tom Segura: Take It Down

9/19 Comedian Tom Segura—famous for his hilarious Netflix specials and appearances on Conan, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Workaholics—brings his stand-up act to the Fox Theater in Oakland. thefoxoakland.com.

 

Food

Eat Real Fest

9/21–9/22 With local wines, artisanal and street foods, and craft beers, the Eat Real Fest in Oakland’s Jack London Square ensures that no one will go home hungry. The event also promises games and cooking demos for kids. eatrealfest.com.

 

Festival

Lafayette Art, Wine, and Music Festival

9/21–9/22 Possibly the biggest annual festival in Contra Costa County, the extrav-aganza in downtown Lafayette attracted more than 85,000 people last year. This year’s event offers close to 20 wine and beer booths, 300-plus arts and crafts stops, four stages, and three areas for kids. lafayettefestival.com.

 

Dance

Smuin Ballet

9/21–9/22 The San Francisco–based Smuin Contemporary Ballet performs two shows at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. The program includes a country-Western selection paying tribute to Johnny Cash, a Dave Brubeck jazz-infused main-stage premiere, and a ballet set to the celebrated choral work “Carmina Burana.” smuinballet.org.

 

Music

Chanticleer: Trade Winds

9/28 On the heels of a European tour, the Bay Area’s own world-renowned all-​male a cappella ensemble Chanticleer brings a maritime-​themed concert to St. Augustine Church in Pleasanton. chanticleer​.org

 

Faces

Once Upon a Time at Fairyland

Guests dressed up in storybook attire and experienced a magical evening at Children’s Fairyland in Oakland. At the 24th annual gala, attendees appreciated enchanting decor, a delicious dinner, delectable desserts, and various auction items. This year’s sold-out event was the theme park’s most successful bash yet, raising more than $25,000. All proceeds help Children’s Fairyland continue to provide children with a place that fosters imagination, encourages creativity, and prompts a desire to learn.

Berkeley Rep's Ovation Gala

In celebration of Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s outgoing artistic director, Tony Taccone, 475 Bay Area arts supporters gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco for a memorable evening. The festivities honored Taccone’s 22 years with the nonprofit as a visionary leader, and more than $1 million was raised in support of the theater’s artistic endeavors and programs. Bob the Drag Queen performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and Rita Moreno sang “This Is All I Ask” from Rita Moreno: Life Without Makeup, which Taccone wrote.

Night at the Library

The Lafayette Library and Learning Center Foundation (LLLCF) hosted its annual fundraiser, where book lovers had the chance to roam the library after hours with friends and family. Filled with revelry, dancing, and dessert, the event raised $450,000 for the library and much-needed improvements to the Children’s Area deck.

Growl, Meow, and Wine

The East Bay SPCA’s benefit celebrated the many donors and members of the community who take part in helping animals. Guests toured the Oakland facility and met animals that are up for adoption, while savoring an array of food, craft beer, and wine. All proceeds from the auctions went toward the SPCA’s services.

Nourish Gala

At this yearly black-tie event benefiting the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, attendees gathered at the Diablo Country Club for a delightful evening and enjoyed a three-course dinner, drinks, dancing, and a live auction. All proceeds went directly to the Food Bank, which has been providing food to one in eight residents in Contra Costa and Solano counties for more than 40 years.

LL COOL J at Making Waves Academy

Richmond’s Making Waves Academy welcomed two-time Grammy Award winner LL COOL J to the school to have a discussion with the students. The recording artist spoke about the importance of education, his path to becoming an entertainer, and the impact his upbringing had on his success. At Making Waves, 5th- to 12th-grade students receive a rigorous, holistic education to prepare them for college and beyond.

Pure Muir Gala

In honor of its 30th anniversary, the John Muir Land Trust hosted a very special incarnation of its annual gathering. Conservation leaders and thousands of supporters came together at the John Muir National Historic Site in Martinez to celebrate with live music, fine wine, gourmet food, and an auction.

Notes and Words

This one-night-only fundraiser at the Fox Theater in Oakland ultimately raised more than $3 million for UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, thanks to its all-star lineup of performers and speakers, which included Ryan Tedder of One Republic and actress Helen Hunt.

Swing to Freedom Gala

The Rotary Club of Lafayette hosted a benefit for the nonprofit New Day for Children. The Alamo-based organization works to aid the recovery of American girls rescued from sex trafficking through a variety of services, including psychological, educational, and other restorative programs. The fundraising event included a cocktail reception, a sit-down dinner, and a live auction.

Faces of Wildlife

Fans of the Lindsay Wildlife Experience got wild at the museum and wildlife hospital’s annual soiree. Held at Danville’s Blackhawk Museum, the night saw some of Lindsay’s animal ambassadors join the mix as guests danced to music by The Cheeseballs following a full dinner catered by Scott’s Seafood Walnut Creek and both live and silent auctions. Funds from the event support Lindsay’s goal of connecting people with wildlife by saving animals’ lives and providing up-close animal encounters for visitors.

Concord: Stronger Together Gala

For the past 18 years, Concord’s Monument Impact has been a force in the city, serving its vulnerable immigrant and refugee communities. Recently, the nonprofit center hosted its Stronger Together gala to celebrate the work that volunteers, local businesses, unions, and others have done to support immigrants in the East Bay. Among those honored for their contributions were volunteer English tutor (and onetime San Francisco Giant) Rob Andrews, former board member Margaret Hanlon-Gradie, and John Muir Health.
