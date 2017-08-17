Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe

Content Provided by Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton

Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe adds an extraordinary new dimension to the Lake Tahoe experience, providing resort guests with a unique, stunningly designed waterside venue and an accompanying host of amenities that include al fresco dining, leisure and water activities, and private access to the lake. New this summer, Lake Club offers an exclusive and elegant unique setting for resort guests to enjoy limitless recreational summer activities on the shores of North Lake Tahoe.

Lake Club offers a spectacular, state-of-the-art building featuring: an indoor gathering area and bar, a ground-floor dining terrace, an upper-level dining deck with lakefront views and an expansive lawn extending all the way to the water’s edge. In addition, guests have direct beach access to Lake Tahoe and a private boat pier that will allows them to seamlessly enjoy numerous lake activities including stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, wave runners, luxury boat rentals, parasailing, waterskiing, wake surfing, charter fishing, and formula yacht and sailing charters. An outdoor spa, inviting fire pit, luxurious showers and changing facilities, and modern storage facilities to house kayaks, stand-up paddle boards are just some of the on-site luxuries guests will enjoy during their day at the lake this summer and early fall.

Guests will enjoy an elevated yet casual dining experience on the lakefront including a rotating menu including grilled shrimp, marinated steak, salmon, sausages and veggie burgers along an assortment of salads, fruit, snacks and desserts. In addition to these food offerings, wines, draft beer and select cocktails will be included in access to Lake Club. Signature cocktails like the “Mai Tahoe Tai” and “Basil Bloom” as well as premium cocktails can be purchased at the lakeside bar. Children’s beverages are available include rotating flavors of milkshakes, root beer floats, Shirley Temples, and more.

With one of the world’s most beautiful lakes as its backdrop, Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe was meticulously designed by renowned local architect Clare Walton of Walton Architecture + Engineering to fully optimize its unprecedented proximity to the water’s edge. Awash in natural light through floor-to-ceiling windows, the Lake Club’s breathtaking views of Lake Tahoe and the distant snow-covered mountains blur the distinction between indoors and out. Artful use of natural materials such as granite and teak wood provides warm, welcoming and sophisticated counterbalance to the clean, contemporary lines of the modern steel and glass structure. Inspired by Lake Tahoe’s natural environment, use of native plants and trees includes aspen, bearberry, creeping wild rye, Jeffrey pine, lupine, mountain mahogany, rabbit brush, and sagebrush. The plantings are placed in tight linear patterns directly around the building to complement its modern geometric architecture; at the edges of the property, the plantings become more sinuous as they embrace the natural grandeur of the lake.

The opening of Lake Club, The Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe introduces an exciting new element to the Lake Tahoe resort experience with an unprecedented luxury waterfront and mountainside experience, showcasing as never before the beautiful marriage of the mountains and the lake. Lake Club is available for resort guests and daily access can be reserved by contacting the Hotel Concierge at 530-562-3046.

Click this link to learn more. http://www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/california/lake-tahoe/reservations.html



Lake Club access is subject to availability. Excludes applicable state and local taxes. Children under the age of five do not require an access fee. Cancellation is non-refundable at time of purchase.