A Long Weekend in Oahu

Between the bustling city of Honolulu and the breathtaking natural beauty of the Leeward Coast, visitors have everything they need for a perfect Hawaiian getaway: First up, a relaxing stay at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina.

By Alejandra Saragoza

Oahu is the Hawaiian island that’s always had it all: pristine beaches and lush tropical landscapes alongside a vibrant urban center with a thriving arts and cultural scene. But in more recent years, trend-spotting creatives have opened numerous stylish boutiques, while a bevy of chefs have inspired a local food movement and transformed once-sleepy neighborhoods into bustling culinary hubs. Oahu now has a fresh energy, but the fun, kitschy spirit of the island remains, in everything from the slow-paced, rural charms of the North Shore to the historic, 1960s-themed hotels lining Waikiki Beach.

Experience this unique mix of old and new for yourself, taking time to explore Honolulu—Hawaii’s capital, President Barack Obama’s birthplace, and home to Pearl Harbor—as well as the inland valleys and the secluded beaches dotting Oahu’s majestic coastline. Here’s Diablo’s three-part series on how to make the most of a long weekend on the island.

Getting There

Summer flights to Honolulu International Airport from San Francisco International Airport start at around $400 round-trip, while flights from Oakland International Airport start at roughly $500 round-trip.

Checking In

Visitors have a wide array of options for accommodations, ranging from recently renovated high-rise hotels in the middle of Honolulu to grand resorts near the shores of Waikiki. But for those seeking a more upscale respite, head to the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. Located 30 minutes from downtown Honolulu along Oahu’s undiscovered Leeward Coast, the five-star beachfront resort balances modern luxuries with an immersive Hawaiian experience. Choose from 370 elegant rooms and suites featuring spacious private lanais, marble bathrooms, deep soaking tubs, walk-in glass showers, and sumptuous, customizable bedding. The Four Seasons also offers five eateries, fitness facilities, multiple pools, two boutiques, a destination spa, and an impressive collection of activities for kids and adults—including workshops on Hawaiian traditions like shell jewelry–making and ukulele playing, which are taught weekly by local artisans and cultural ambassadors. Bonus: If your flight time falls outside of the standard check-in or checkout times, you have access to the Arrival and Departure Lounge, which offers showers, snacks, and drinks. fourseasons.com/oahu.

Day 1: Kick Back in Ko Olina

After a 5.5-hour flight from the East Bay, you’ll be ready to unwind (probably with a drink in hand) or hit the beach once you touch down at Honolulu International Airport. If you’ve opted to stay at the Four Seasons in Ko Olina—located on the west side of Oahu, away from crowded Honolulu— you’ll soon understand why this under-the-radar region is a hot destination for those in search of a pristine paradise. Ko Olina, which means “place of joy,” is considered a sacred place and used to be a popular vacation spot for King Kamehameha. It remains fit for royalty, offering sweeping ocean and mountain views and a string of jewel-like lagoons connected by seaside pathways.

Visitors can easily find their own joy at the Four Seasons. Adventure-seekers may opt to take an outrigger canoe out onto the water, go stand-up paddleboarding, or participate in scuba diving and freediving lessons. (Deep sea fishing is also available at the neighboring Ko Olina Marina.) But those who prefer low-key bliss can pamper themselves with a lomilomi massage or other Hawaiian-inspired treatment at the 35,000-square-foot Naupaka Spa and Wellness Centre, meander on the beachside walkway bordering the resort, or simply lounge next to the sparkling ocean with a good book.

There’s plenty to keep kids entertained, too, with a shallow pool perfect for splashing around as well as family-friendly activities, such as snorkeling and hula dancing lessons. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., parents can also take advantage of the resort’s complimentary Camp Kohola at the Hideaway (where kids ages five through 12 can make sandcastles, do arts and crafts in the Creativity Zone, or play board games), so they can sneak away to indulge in craft cocktails and snacks at the adults-only infinity pool. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this spot is perfect for a refreshing dip—especially at sunset, when the breathtaking hues of orange, red, and purple reflect off the water.

Celebrate your first night on the island with a quintessential Hawaiian dining experience at the resort’s oceanfront Mina’s Fish House. This airy restaurant by Bay Area–based, James Beard Award–winning restaurateur Michael Mina is true to its name—paying homage to traditional Hawaiian fish houses by offering fresh bounty caught by local fisherman each day. The seasonal “line-to-table” fare is showcased in the rich Hawaiian abalone spaghetti and the ahi tuna tartare reimagined as traditional poke; the crispy yet delicate phyllo-crusted butterfish with crab brandade; and the wood-fired shellfish platter featuring cheese-topped oysters, succulent shrimp, king crab, and sweet Kona lobster with miso butter.

(For dessert, don’t miss the Waiola coconut meringue with silky chantilly cream, rum-spiked caramel, and refreshing pineapple sorbet.) Enjoy the delicacies with a local brew or a tiki-inspired cocktail such as the “If Can, Can”—a fruity tipple served in a Spam can (hence the name) featuring your choice of spirit, pineapple, lilikoi, orange curaçao, orgeat, and lime. michaelmina.net.

Stay tuned for next week’s piece on the must-see sights in Honolulu and its lively neighborhoods.