BOEB21_Opener1.jpg

ARTS AND LEISURE

Art Gallery: Art Cottage, artscottage.blogspot.com.

Concert Series: Gold Coast  Chamber Players, gccpmusic.com.

Movie Theater: Orinda Theatre, and Vine Cinema and Alehouse, orindamovies.com.

Museum: Lindsay Wildlife  Experience, lindsaywildlife.org.

Outdoor Event/Attraction:  Lafayette Art and Wine Festival, lafayettefestival.com.

Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts, lesherartscenter.org.

Staycation Location: Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa, lafayetteparkhotel.com.

Virtual Entertainment: Local Food Adventures, localfoodadventures.com.

SHOPPING

Activewear Shop: Beyond Active, shopbeyondactive.com.

Beauty Store: Remedy + Ritual, theremedyandritual.com.

Bicycle Shop: Mike’s Bikes, mikesbikes.com.

Bookstore: Rakestraw Books, rakestrawbooks.com.

Eyeglass Store: Vision Dynamics, vision-dynamics.com.

Gift Shop: Wish, wishwalnutcreek.com.

Jewelry Store: Heller Jewelers, hellerjewelers.com.

Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods, venturegoods.com.

Plant Nursery: Ruth Bancroft  Garden and Nursery, ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Shopping Center: Broadway Plaza, broadwayplaza.com.

Sporting Goods Store: Sports Basement, sportsbasement.com.

Travel Agency: Travel Adventures Unlimited, traveladventures​unlimited.com.

Watches: Heller Jewelers, hellerjewelers.com.

Wine Shop: Prima Vini Wine  Merchants, primavini.com.

Women’s Clothing Boutique:  Luck, lucklafayette.com.

KIDS

Birthday Venue: Sweet Dreamz Slumber Party, sweetdreamzslumberparty .com.

Camp: The Ballet School  Performing Arts, danceschool walnutcreek.com.

Family Photographer: Gretchen Adams Photography, gretchenadams.com.

Kids’ Classes: Joy in Motion,  joyinmotiondance.org.

Pediatric Dentist: Danville Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, drozzie.com.

Pediatrician: Lamorinda Pediatrics, lamorindapeds.com.

Playground: Heather Farm Park, walnut-creek.org.

Theater Program: The Ballet School Performing Arts, danceschool walnutcreek.com.

Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys, 5littlemonkeys.com.

FOOD

Bakery: Butter and Batter, butterandbatterlc.com.

Barbecue: Slow Hand BBQ, slowhandbbq .com.

Breakfast: Sunrise Bistro and Catering, sunrisebistro catering.com.

Burger: Mona’s Burgers and Shakes, monas burgers.com.

Chinese Restaurant: Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, uncleyusvineyard .com.

Coffeehouse: Bondadoso Coffee and Tea Collective, bondadoso.com.

Deli: Genova Delicatessen, genovadeli.net.

Farmers Market: Martinez  Farmers Market, pcfma.org.

Fine-Dining Restaurant: Postino Restaurant, postinorestaurant.com.

Greek Restaurant: Troy, troygreek.com.

Healthy Dining: Vitality Bowls, vitalitybowls.com.

Ice Cream: Lottie’s Creamery, lottiescreamery .com.

Indian Restaurant: Swad Indian Cuisine, swadindiancuisine.com.

Italian Restaurant: Montecatini Ristorante, montecatinirestaurant .com.

Japanese Restaurant: Sasa, sasawc.com.

Mexican Restaurant: Los Panchos Restaurant, lospanchosrestaurant.com.

Patio: WiseGirl Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails, wisegirlph.com.

Pizza: Melo’s Pizza and Pasta, melospizzapasta.com.

Seafood Restaurant: Walnut Creek Yacht Club, wcyc.net.

Specialty Grocery Store:  Diablo Foods, diablofoods.com.

Steak House: Forbes Mill  Steakhouse, forbesmillsteakhouse .com.

Thai Restaurant: Vanda Thai, vandathai.com.

Vietnamese Restaurant: Vanessa’s Bistro 2, vanessasbistro2.com.

NIGHTLIFE

Bar: Dan’s Irish Sports Bar, dansbar.com.

Brewery: Danville Brewing Co., danvillebrewing.com.

Cocktails: Walnut Creek  Yacht Club, wcyc.net.

Distillery: Sidewinder Spirits Co., sidewinderspiritsco.com.

Happy Hour: Jack’s Restaurant and Bar, ilovejacks.com.

LGBTQ+ Bar: Club 1220, club1220.com.

Live Music Spot: WiseGirl  Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails,  wisegirlph.com.

Wine Bar: Residual Sugar  Wine Bar, rswine.com.

Winery: Viano Vineyards, vianovineyards.com.

BEAUTY AND WELLNESS

Alternative Therapies Provider: Arctic Restore Barbershop: Empire Barbershop, empire-barbershop.com.

Beauty Products: Salon 77 West, salon77west.com.

Blow Out Bar: The Extension and  Blowout Bar, theebbar.com.

Chiropractor: Mt. Diablo Sport and Spine, mtdiablosportandspine.com.

Day Spa: Changes Salon and  Day Spa, changessalon.com.

Facial: Encore Medspa, encore mdspa.com.

Hair Extensions: Salon 77 West, salon77west.com.

Hair Salon: Caroline’s Salon, carolinessalon.net.

Lash and Brow Salon:  Lashify Studio, lashifystudio.com.

Massage: Loosen Up Bodywork, loosenupbodywork.com.

Medical Spa (Botox, Injectables, Lasers): Encore Medspa, encore mdspa.com.

Nail Salon: Changes Salon and Day Spa, changessalon.com.

Tanning Salon: Apres Soleil Tans and Boutique, apressoleiltans.com.

Waxing: Skin by Lexie, skinbylexie.glossgenius.com.

FITNESS

Cycling Studio: Joya, joyayoga.com.

Dance Studio: The Ballet School  Performing, danceschoolwalnutcreek.com.

Arts Gym/Sports Club: CrossFit  Danville, cfdanville.com.

Martial Arts Studio: Sabre Jiu Jitsu Academy, abrebjj.com.

Outdoor Gym or Boot Camp:  Oakland Adventure Boot Camp, oaklandbootcamp.com.

Personal Trainer: Beyond  Fitness Online, beyondfitnessonline.com.

Pilates/Barre Studio: The  Bar Method, barmethod.com.

Virtual Workout: The Bar Method, barmethod.com.

Yoga Studio: Joya, joyayoga.com.

PETS

Animal Hospital: Bishop  Ranch Veterinary Center and Urgent Care, webvets.com.

Dog Park: Canine Corral, danville.ca.gov.

Dog-Training Classes: Tailored Dog Training, tailoreddogtraining.com.

Dog Walker: Dog Tired  Adventures, dogtiredadventuresca.com.

Groomer: All Fur Love  Grooming Salon, allfurlovegrooming.com.

Pet Boarding: Club K9, clubk9.com.

Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography, sharethejoy photography.com.

Pet Store: K-9 Kitchen,  k9kitchenllc.com.

WEDDINGS

Bridal Boutique: J’aime Bridal, jaimebridal.com.

Caterer: AWG Private Chefs, awgprivatechefs.com.

East Bay Wedding Venue:  Ruth Bancroft Garden and  Nursery, ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Florist: Enchantment Floral, enchantment-floral.com.

Hotel: Lafayette Park Hotel  and Spa, lafayetteparkhotel.com.

Photographer: Brady Thomas Photography, bradythomasphotography .com.

Videographer: CA and C Video  Productions, cacvideo.com.

Wedding Planner: Events by Pins and Petals, pinsandpetals.com.

HOME AND GARDEN

Flooring/Carpet: Blodgett’s Abbey Carpet and Flooring, lafayette.abbeycarpet.com.

Home Decor: Elsie Green, elsiegreen.com.

Home Lighting: Cole’s Interiors, colesinteriors.com.

Interior Designer: Kathleen  Burke Design, kathleenburke.com.

Landscape Design: J. Montgomery Designs, johnmontgomerylandscape architects.com.

Moving Company: Anderson  Bros. Movers, andersonbrosmovers.com.

Outdoor Furniture Store: Terra Outdoor Living, terraoutdoor.com.

Real Estate Agency: Dana Green, danagreenteam.com.

Solar Services: Solar Technologies, solartechnologies.com.