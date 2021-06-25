ARTS AND LEISURE
Art Gallery: Art Cottage, artscottage.blogspot.com.
Concert Series: Gold Coast Chamber Players, gccpmusic.com.
Movie Theater: Orinda Theatre, and Vine Cinema and Alehouse, orindamovies.com.
Museum: Lindsay Wildlife Experience, lindsaywildlife.org.
Outdoor Event/Attraction: Lafayette Art and Wine Festival, lafayettefestival.com.
Performing Arts Venue: Lesher Center for the Arts, lesherartscenter.org.
Staycation Location: Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa, lafayetteparkhotel.com.
Virtual Entertainment: Local Food Adventures, localfoodadventures.com.
SHOPPING
Activewear Shop: Beyond Active, shopbeyondactive.com.
Beauty Store: Remedy + Ritual, theremedyandritual.com.
Bicycle Shop: Mike’s Bikes, mikesbikes.com.
Bookstore: Rakestraw Books, rakestrawbooks.com.
Eyeglass Store: Vision Dynamics, vision-dynamics.com.
Gift Shop: Wish, wishwalnutcreek.com.
Jewelry Store: Heller Jewelers, hellerjewelers.com.
Men’s Clothing Store: Venture Quality Goods, venturegoods.com.
Plant Nursery: Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Shopping Center: Broadway Plaza, broadwayplaza.com.
Sporting Goods Store: Sports Basement, sportsbasement.com.
Travel Agency: Travel Adventures Unlimited, traveladventuresunlimited.com.
Watches: Heller Jewelers, hellerjewelers.com.
Wine Shop: Prima Vini Wine Merchants, primavini.com.
Women’s Clothing Boutique: Luck, lucklafayette.com.
KIDS
Birthday Venue: Sweet Dreamz Slumber Party, sweetdreamzslumberparty .com.
Camp: The Ballet School Performing Arts, danceschool walnutcreek.com.
Family Photographer: Gretchen Adams Photography, gretchenadams.com.
Kids’ Classes: Joy in Motion, joyinmotiondance.org.
Pediatric Dentist: Danville Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics, drozzie.com.
Pediatrician: Lamorinda Pediatrics, lamorindapeds.com.
Playground: Heather Farm Park, walnut-creek.org.
Theater Program: The Ballet School Performing Arts, danceschool walnutcreek.com.
Toy Store: Five Little Monkeys, 5littlemonkeys.com.
FOOD
Bakery: Butter and Batter, butterandbatterlc.com.
Barbecue: Slow Hand BBQ, slowhandbbq .com.
Breakfast: Sunrise Bistro and Catering, sunrisebistro catering.com.
Burger: Mona’s Burgers and Shakes, monas burgers.com.
Chinese Restaurant: Uncle Yu’s at the Vineyard, uncleyusvineyard .com.
Coffeehouse: Bondadoso Coffee and Tea Collective, bondadoso.com.
Deli: Genova Delicatessen, genovadeli.net.
Farmers Market: Martinez Farmers Market, pcfma.org.
Fine-Dining Restaurant: Postino Restaurant, postinorestaurant.com.
Greek Restaurant: Troy, troygreek.com.
Healthy Dining: Vitality Bowls, vitalitybowls.com.
Ice Cream: Lottie’s Creamery, lottiescreamery .com.
Indian Restaurant: Swad Indian Cuisine, swadindiancuisine.com.
Italian Restaurant: Montecatini Ristorante, montecatinirestaurant .com.
Japanese Restaurant: Sasa, sasawc.com.
Mexican Restaurant: Los Panchos Restaurant, lospanchosrestaurant.com.
Patio: WiseGirl Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails, wisegirlph.com.
Pizza: Melo’s Pizza and Pasta, melospizzapasta.com.
Seafood Restaurant: Walnut Creek Yacht Club, wcyc.net.
Specialty Grocery Store: Diablo Foods, diablofoods.com.
Steak House: Forbes Mill Steakhouse, forbesmillsteakhouse .com.
Thai Restaurant: Vanda Thai, vandathai.com.
Vietnamese Restaurant: Vanessa’s Bistro 2, vanessasbistro2.com.
NIGHTLIFE
Bar: Dan’s Irish Sports Bar, dansbar.com.
Brewery: Danville Brewing Co., danvillebrewing.com.
Cocktails: Walnut Creek Yacht Club, wcyc.net.
Distillery: Sidewinder Spirits Co., sidewinderspiritsco.com.
Happy Hour: Jack’s Restaurant and Bar, ilovejacks.com.
LGBTQ+ Bar: Club 1220, club1220.com.
Live Music Spot: WiseGirl Ristorante Italiano and Cocktails, wisegirlph.com.
Wine Bar: Residual Sugar Wine Bar, rswine.com.
Winery: Viano Vineyards, vianovineyards.com.
BEAUTY AND WELLNESS
Alternative Therapies Provider: Arctic Restore Barbershop: Empire Barbershop, empire-barbershop.com.
Beauty Products: Salon 77 West, salon77west.com.
Blow Out Bar: The Extension and Blowout Bar, theebbar.com.
Chiropractor: Mt. Diablo Sport and Spine, mtdiablosportandspine.com.
Day Spa: Changes Salon and Day Spa, changessalon.com.
Facial: Encore Medspa, encore mdspa.com.
Hair Extensions: Salon 77 West, salon77west.com.
Hair Salon: Caroline’s Salon, carolinessalon.net.
Lash and Brow Salon: Lashify Studio, lashifystudio.com.
Massage: Loosen Up Bodywork, loosenupbodywork.com.
Medical Spa (Botox, Injectables, Lasers): Encore Medspa, encore mdspa.com.
Nail Salon: Changes Salon and Day Spa, changessalon.com.
Tanning Salon: Apres Soleil Tans and Boutique, apressoleiltans.com.
Waxing: Skin by Lexie, skinbylexie.glossgenius.com.
FITNESS
Cycling Studio: Joya, joyayoga.com.
Dance Studio: The Ballet School Performing, danceschoolwalnutcreek.com.
Arts Gym/Sports Club: CrossFit Danville, cfdanville.com.
Martial Arts Studio: Sabre Jiu Jitsu Academy, abrebjj.com.
Outdoor Gym or Boot Camp: Oakland Adventure Boot Camp, oaklandbootcamp.com.
Personal Trainer: Beyond Fitness Online, beyondfitnessonline.com.
Pilates/Barre Studio: The Bar Method, barmethod.com.
Virtual Workout: The Bar Method, barmethod.com.
Yoga Studio: Joya, joyayoga.com.
PETS
Animal Hospital: Bishop Ranch Veterinary Center and Urgent Care, webvets.com.
Dog Park: Canine Corral, danville.ca.gov.
Dog-Training Classes: Tailored Dog Training, tailoreddogtraining.com.
Dog Walker: Dog Tired Adventures, dogtiredadventuresca.com.
Groomer: All Fur Love Grooming Salon, allfurlovegrooming.com.
Pet Boarding: Club K9, clubk9.com.
Pet Photographer: Share the Joy Photography, sharethejoy photography.com.
Pet Store: K-9 Kitchen, k9kitchenllc.com.
WEDDINGS
Bridal Boutique: J’aime Bridal, jaimebridal.com.
Caterer: AWG Private Chefs, awgprivatechefs.com.
East Bay Wedding Venue: Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Florist: Enchantment Floral, enchantment-floral.com.
Hotel: Lafayette Park Hotel and Spa, lafayetteparkhotel.com.
Photographer: Brady Thomas Photography, bradythomasphotography .com.
Videographer: CA and C Video Productions, cacvideo.com.
Wedding Planner: Events by Pins and Petals, pinsandpetals.com.
HOME AND GARDEN
Flooring/Carpet: Blodgett’s Abbey Carpet and Flooring, lafayette.abbeycarpet.com.
Home Decor: Elsie Green, elsiegreen.com.
Home Lighting: Cole’s Interiors, colesinteriors.com.
Interior Designer: Kathleen Burke Design, kathleenburke.com.
Landscape Design: J. Montgomery Designs, johnmontgomerylandscape architects.com.
Moving Company: Anderson Bros. Movers, andersonbrosmovers.com.
Outdoor Furniture Store: Terra Outdoor Living, terraoutdoor.com.
Real Estate Agency: Dana Green, danagreenteam.com.
Solar Services: Solar Technologies, solartechnologies.com.