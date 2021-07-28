Walnut Creek is celebrating the arts during the entire month of August with Arts Around August. The month kicks off with the return of First Wednesdays Street Fest on Cypress Street. Come downtown to enjoy happy hour at one of your favorite restaurants, then dance the night away with Vybe Society who will perform a variety of blues, classic rock and jazz tunes. Or try Broadway Plaza’s Summer Concert series on Thursday nights after some shopping and dining at the plaza. For a fun Sunday afternoon in the park, bring a picnic and enjoy Opera in the Park on August 1st. All these events are free.
Or if you’re in the mood for an upscale, gourmet walking tour of some of Walnut Creek’s finest restaurants, join the Moveable Feast. Each Wednesday in August, a guide will escort you to three restaurants and share interesting tidbits of Walnut Creek’s Public Art pieces along the way. Food and beverage pairings will be presented by the chefs or staff in a special dining experience. Space is limited to 12 guests each week. Tickets are available at: walnutcreekdowntown.com/ArtsAroundAugust.
All month long indoor events are back on stage at the Lesher Center, from jazz to opera, and musical theater to youth performances. Families can enjoy Movies on the Roof (August 21 & 28 - Lesher Garage). On Sundays, head downtown to enjoy the farmers’ market, enter to win prizes in the Art and History scavenger hunt, then make your way to the Lesher Center’s Rudney Plaza for a family-friendly performance of Cinderella , or catch the Bedford Gallery’s latest exhibit: Reclaimed: The Art of Recology.
Please visit www.walnutcreekdowntown.com/ArtsaroundAugust for more information and a complete calendar of events, times and locations.
Some components and events are subject to change pending COVID-19 state and county guideline updates.