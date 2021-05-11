The Patinated Aluminum sculpture at the front of 1954 Trinity Avenue in Downtown Walnut Creek complements the modern architecture of the new 12 Unit Lenox Homes condominium. Inspired by cathartic and dynamic responses to color and how particular combinations lead to elation. Created by artist Pard Morrison, his works expand upon minimalist traditions. Morrison colors the aluminum forms of his sculptures in an enameling process he calls patination. The smooth surfaces of these works belie the brushstrokes that are visible throughout his elaborate arrangement of color. Brain Gross Fine Art is pleased to announce the opening of internationally acclaimed artist Pard Morrison: BLOOM. Exhibition open for viewing through July 19th, 2021. Join Lenox Homes for a virtual event on May 13th, for a Public art unveiling from 1-2pm.
Referred to as Three by Lenox, the sprawling large single-level residences bring a new level to Downtown urban living. Priced from the $1.288 Millions, the chic luxury condos are within walking distance to world-class shopping, dining, and the Lesher Center for the Arts. THREE's Sublime location is amplified by its maintenance-free lock and go lifestyle. Featuring two bed, two bath floor plans equipped with designer-selected finishes, appliances, and large private terraces with views of Mt. Diablo. The best surprises await you at the top; transport yourself to the SkyDeck, an outdoor oasis for residences to enjoy. Lounge over a glass of wine while watching the sunset. Models now open; reservations are by appointment.