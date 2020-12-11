Play a starring role in the future of the Lesher Center for the Arts, the premier arts venue in the East Bay. Join Diablo Regional Arts Association to forge a bold new path through our Pave the Way campaign to benefit the Lesher Center for the Arts. A gift through this milestone initiative supports innovative artistic programming and provides access to the arts for all.
The Dean and Margaret Lesher Foundation will be generously matching the first $150,000 in donations. Naming gift opportunities are available, including custom pavers that will be located on the new Rudney Plaza.
Flexible Gift Giving Opportunities are available
Give with a group · IRA and stock donations · Pay installments · Corporate matching gifts
Donations of all sizes have an impact on artistic programming. It’s easy to make your gift today by completing the order form available at www.draa.org/pave · Calling Diablo Regional Arts Association at 925.457.2000 · Emailing info@draa.org