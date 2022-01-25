Lafayette’s American Kitchen Takes Over Millie’s Spot
Except for the name and the coffee cake, all that’s left of the original Millie’s Kitchen are memories.
That’s not to say that the owners of American Kitchen, which moved a couple of blocks into the old Millie’s location, aren’t going to serve enjoyable classic American dishes. The newly renamed Millie’s American Kitchen promises “simple and delicious American comfort food using natural organic and sustainable ingredients.”
Oh, and there’s been some quick remodeling, and, of course, it’s always good news when restaurants find a way to survive. But the staff and the menu are gone, and for old-timers the absence of Millie’s leaves a hole in the heart of the Lamorinda community that even a really good breakfast can’t fill.
Daughter’s Diner and Bette’s Oceanview Diner Both Bid Farewell
One was new—Oakland’s Daughter’s Diner—and one was familiar—Bette’s Oceanview Diner on Berkeley’s Fourth Street—but both fell victim to the pandemic last week.
Daughter’s Diner seemingly had everything going for it—top-flight food, a great concept (a leveled-up old-fashioned diner), and lots of support—but despite all that, COVID was just too much to overcome.
The doors finally closed last week, as continued restrictions and customers’ fear of indoor dining made it impossible for the restaurant to continue.
At the other end of the longevity spectrum, Bette’s Oceanview Diner opened in 1982, long before Fourth Street was an upscale haven for shoppers looking for the latest offerings. The issues with the pandemic may have been the final straw, but owner Manfred Kroening had been thinking about retiring for a while before pulling the plug last week.
There are, of course, many sadder pandemic stories than these, but they’re hard to swallow nonetheless.
Oakland’s Oliveto Resurrected—At Least For a While
When restaurants voluntarily pull the plug, the chances of the lights going back on usually approach zero, but Oakland’s Oliveto has bucked the odds from the beginning.
The Rockridge mainstay was one of the first in the area to go upscale, and did so with such panache and success that it lasted 35 years. But as owners Bob and Maggie Klein aged, they decided it was time to shut the doors at the end of 2021, and they did so, complete with farewell party.
But the landlord was looking at a long stretch before a new restaurant could take Oliveto’s place, so he convinced the Kleins to reopen until he had a new owner in place—and that could take several months.
In the meantime, Oliveto’s downstairs café is already up and running, and after the Omicron surge subsides, the upstairs dining room will reopen as well.
Walnut Creek’s Benvenuti Returns to Its Roots Thursday
Benvenuti Ristorante owner Angela Alagna was born in Sicily, and so it makes perfect sense that the longtime Walnut Creek restaurant (across the street from the library) will celebrate the Mediterranean island with a special prix fixe meal Thursday.
For $48, guests will dine on wedding soup, grilled swordfish, and cannoli—and do so knowing that the meal’s roots run deep.
Road Trips Will Soon Get More Interesting
Soon, we fondly hope, we’re all going to get back on the road without masks or worries about COVID, and here are a couple of ways to make the getting there a bit more fun.
First, if you’re heading towards Bodega Bay or Sea Ranch via Tomales Bay—the most scenic way to go—the venerable Nick’s Cove Restaurant and Oyster Bar will have a brand-new look come April. It’s been 15 years since the last refresh and close to hundred years since Nick’s opened, so expect a brighter look to complement the heavily local menu.
A trip to Yosemite in the works? Or any drive down Highway 99? Starting February 11, there’s a reason to stop in Merced, as a new fine-dining restaurant, Rainbird, will open in the El Capitan hotel in mid-February. The five-course tasting menu will first be available only on Friday and Saturday, but the seasonal, regional, vegetable-centric offering will expand to Thursday in the spring.