Michelin Has Its Own Best of the East Bay
As always, the East Bay Michelin list starts with Oakland’s Commis, which kept its two treasured stars and is certainly worth a (pricey) visit to Piedmont Avenue.
But below the starred category are the Bib Gourmand awards, which are less expensive restaurants that still serve food of a high enough quality to attract Michelin’s attention. As mentioned last week, Oakland’s Bombera and Snail Bar have both been added to the list, which is otherwise unchanged from last year.
Just in case you haven’t hit all the foodie high notes yet, here’s the full list of East Bay Bib Gourmand restaurants—and with one visit a week, that will pretty much get you through 2023.
Bombera (Oakland)
China Village (Albany)
Comal (Berkeley)
FOB Kitchen (Oakland)
Great China (Berkeley)
Horn Barbecue (Oakland)
Ippuku (Berkeley)
Jo’s Modern Thai (Oakland)
Los Carnalitos (Hayward)
Millennium (Oakland)
New Dumpling (El Cerrito)
Range Life (Livermore)
Snail Bar (Oakland)
Soba Ichi (Oakland)
Spinning Bones (Alameda)
Tacos Oscar (Oakland)
Taqueria El Paisa (Oakland)
Teni East Kitchen (Oakland)
Top Hatters Kitchen (San Leandro)
Wood Tavern (Oakland)
Mitchell Katz, Livermore Winery Owner, Dies in Auto Accident
Tragic news out of Livermore this week as Mitchell Katz, who founded Mitchell Katz Winery in 1998, died in an auto accident on Friday afternoon at age 59. Though the winery was closed this past weekend, there has been no update yet on what might happen to the business moving forward.
Morgan Territory Brewing Slides Into Old Sweet Tomatoes Space
Even though the Morgan Territory ranch was in Clayton—dating back to 1857, by the way—Morgan Territory Brewing's first brewpub is in Tracy. It seemed only logical to bracket the original acreage by opening a second site in Pleasant Hill.
So that’s exactly what the company did, and the doors are now open on Crescent Drive, next to Cold Stone Creamery and across the street from Paris Baguette.
Vietnamese Flavors Land in Dublin
Relo Vietnamese Sandwich and Coffee just opened up in the Ace Hardware mall at Amador Valley Boulevard and Village Parkway, serving, not surprisingly, Vietnamese sandwiches and coffee.
Ristorante Biancoverde Is Another Reason to Visit Point Richmond
It’s just off Interstate 580, not far from the Castro Street exit, but for a lot of folks, the trip to Richmond seems like a long trek. But why not check out Ristorante Biancoverde, new Italian spot that debuted in the venerable Hotel Mac, not far from Baltic Kiss?
Bay Street Emeryville Keeps Adding Options
The shopping mall just off Interstate 880 at Powell Street will have the familiar Philz Coffee by the holidays, but this fall—which isn’t that far away, despite the heat—will also see the arrival of a more unusual concept when Copper and Malt arrives.
Philz, of course, offers plenty of specialized coffees and brewed-to-order cups, and though Copper and Malt is a specialty shop as well, its focus will be broader. First, think high-end beer, wine, and spirits; then add pairings with specialty chocolate, caviar, and cheese; and finally top it off with a quality cigar.
Fluid510’s New Brunch Naturally Includes Bottomless Mimosas
Well, sure, you might want the traditional eggs Benedict or French toast, and maybe a beignet or two, but brunch always tastes better with bottomless mimosas. The new offering at Fluid510—a few doors south of 17th Street and Broadway in downtown Oakland—starts this weekend.