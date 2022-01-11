Matt Horn’s Kowbird Will Open Friday
After his rise from former football player cooking in his sister’s kitchen to barbecue glory, Matt Horn is expanding his Oakland empire Friday with the opening of Kowbird on Peralta Street near Raimondi Park. But unlike Horn Barbecue, Kowbird will focus on fried chicken in all its variety.
The Kowbird space used to be the Pretty Lady diner, and Horn has kept many of the original elements, so Kowbird is a combination of familiar comfort food in a comfortable, old-time setting.
And like Horn Barbecue, expect the lines to be long, especially in the early weeks of operation. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
As One Door Opens, Another Closes
A couple pieces of sad news dropped this last week as two Oakland institutions—Brown Sugar Kitchen and Luka’s Taproom and Lounge—announced closures in Uptown. Celebrity chef Tanya Holland had temporarily shut down Brown Sugar Kitchen, famed for its chicken and waffles and other soul food favorites, after Christmas but decided to make the move permanent, according to Oaklandside. Holland, who moved into her gleaming, brand-new Broadway location in 2019 after a decade in west Oakland, blamed a variety of factors for the closure, perhaps most prominently the reduced foot traffic and crime in downtown due to the pandemic. Holland will continue to operate her remaining establishment, Town Fare, inside the Oakland Museum of California.
Meanwhile, longtime Uptown standby Luka’s Taproom and Lounge, announced rising rents as the reason they would be closing at the end of January, Nosh reports.
Luka’s opened in 2004 and was a pioneer in the Broadway and Grand area at the time. Since then, of course, the area has exploded with restaurants, bars, and investment, and Luka’s has been a major part of the process. But fans of Luka’s need not despair. Owners Rick Mitchell and Maria Aldrete plan to find a new home for the restaurant in Oakland and get back in business as soon as they can find the right location.
Bosco’s bounces back in Sunol
Of course you remember Bosco, the mayoral dog in Sunol. After all, who could forget his 13 years in office in the tiny town south of Pleasanton? No scandals, no political maneuvering, just a politician grateful for any bone thrown his way.
Bosco’s Bones and Brews opened in 2005, 11 years after its eponym’s death. But, like so many restaurants, it didn’t survive the pandemic. Now, however, a new owner has reopened the doors of the old building, and Bosco’s is back in business for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—not to mention a full bar.
Concord’s Call for Comfort Food Comes at the Right Time
Originally, the idea was only to be a little different. Rather than have just another Restaurant Week—which cities all over the state do during January—five years ago, Concord opted to focus on comfort food. But given where we are right now, there could be no better choice for those looking for an evening away from the kitchen.
And on top of that, diners who sign up for the Comfort Food Passport will get special offers at the 30-plus restaurants involved in the January 14 through 31 promotion (yes, it’s a little longer than a week). Getting the passport is simple—just go to visitconcordca.com—and using it is easy too. Starting Friday, January 14, showing the passport at any of the participating restaurants will result in special offers, some the very definition of comfort food. Some are main courses (empanadas) and others are desserts (cheesecake), but all will make what looks to be a long January move along a little faster.
Two Chicks in the Mix Mark the Steady Spread of Oakland’s Dining Scene
First, the spring opening of Two Chicks in the Mix, a bakery that will be sited on the ground floor of The Market housing development, is good news for lovers of sweet treats in a social setting. The 1,200-square-foot space will offer breakfast, pies, and coffee, and the style of cooking will reflect the Black background of owner/chefs Malaka Wilson-Greene and Erica Freeman.
They’ve been online only since 2013, but finally are comfortable with taking the plunge into the brick-and-mortar world—and they’ve found a home that bridges the gap between two hubs of Oakland cuisine. A few blocks to the north of Market and 20th streets are popular prizes Ghost Town Brewing and Soba Ichi, while in the other direction, Hopscotch and Shinmai anchor a thriving scene.
Developments like the Market, and restaurants like Two Chicks in the Mix, will make it even easier for Oaklanders to step outside and walk to independently-owned restaurants serving high-quality meals.
Restaurants Return to Action in Berkeley and Oakland
Even as some places shut down to ride out omicron (North Light, for example), other restaurants are taking the plunge back into business as it used be.
Cousins Asian Street Food has taken over the Lucky Bird space—though the chef is still Kimberly Gamble—on Shattuck a block north of University, and will offer, not surprisingly, her version of Asian street food. So, look for rice noodles and curries, among other things, in a fast-casual setting.
Also in Berkeley, Ko Stop is focusing on various versions of fried chicken inside the Sather Lane shopping mall (the one that runs between Durant and Bancroft near Telegraph), with plenty of sauce options to choose from.
Further south, Hunan Yuan has returned to Redwood Road (in the Safeway Shopping Center just off Highway 13), bringing back its nostalgic Chinese-American dishes to longtime customers.