Lulu Looks to Link Palestinian and California Cuisines
Mona Leena, whose parents came from Palestine but who grew up in California, has combined those two influences into a lulu of a package—literally.
Lulu, which means “pearl” in Arabic, is the name of her new Berkeley restaurant (at 10th and Camelia streets, a few blocks from Gilman Brewing Company), and though service is limited to baked goods, brunch, and lunch right now, expect dinners to be added to the menu later this year.
Leena was trained at high-end restaurants and was executive chef at Dyafa before starting her pop-up, The Mana’eesh Lady. Add that kitchen background to a commitment to seasonal California produce and products, and the Lulu menu promises to be, well, a lulu.
Sweetgreen and Its Sustainable Menu Are Coming to Walnut Creek
Sweetgreen, a nationwide chain with more than 400 locations, will expand its East Bay footprint with a Walnut Creek site. Emphasizing healthy eating and a menu heavy on salads and rice bowls, Sweetgreen already has restaurants in Berkeley and Oakland. And now, as Beyond the Creek reports, it’s taking over the former Z Gallerie space on Mt. Diablo Boulevard.
Lokanta Grill and Bar Lands in Public Market Emeryville, But As Pizzeria Mercato
The owners of Lokanta Grill and Bar (with locations in both Walnut Creek and Pleasanton) are branching out into Neapolitan pizza at the Public Market Emeryville, which is back in high gear near Interstate 80.
Plans call for Pizzeria Mercato to open in December (in the lovely former Hot Italian space at the front of the market), and the eatery will not only offer pizza and pasta, but a full bar as well.
Itani Ramen Ups the Ante on “Happy” With a “Genki” Hour
Not all words flow seamlessly from one language to another, and “genki” is one of those. In Japanese, it’s a combination of health, energy, and spirit—though it’s often used in a different way. But for Oakland’s Itani Ramen, it’s an opportunity to enjoy $7 cocktails (from daiquiris to Moscow mules), $4 beer and sake, and $5 sushi and gyoza.
Genki Hour is 3 to 6 p.m. daily at chef Kyle Itani’s flagship restaurant, which is just a block away from the Fox Theater on Telegraph Avenue.
Solano Avenue Stalwart Rivoli Has Closed Its Doors
Yelp says Rivoli is “permanently closed,” and its website says the doors are shut “until further notice,” but signs point to the end of the road for a longtime East Bay favorite.
Berkeley’s Corso, also owned by Rivoli’s founders, closed during the pandemic, never to reopen, and it appears that Rivoli will also be a casualty of the tough times for the industry.
There’s still some hope, however, as Yelp is far from the last word on the future of restaurants, but it also could be that Rivoli’s 27-year run has finally ended.
Oakland’s Roux40 Will Celebrate Black Cuisine and Women of Color
Netflix viewers who were fascinated by Stephen Satterfield’s High on the Hog series—and count us among them—will soon have a chance to eat at a restaurant inspired by that deep dive into the African origins of what Americans think of as Black, Cajun, and soul food.
Roux40, which will open this fall on 40th Street (where Hog’s Apothecary used to be near mac-and-cheese specialist Homeroom), is the dream project for chef Christina “Lala” Harrison, Nosh reports. She plans to not only focus on enhancing traditional views of Black cuisine, but also to run a restaurant staffed entirely by Black women and women of color.
And though traditional dishes will be on the menu, Harrison will also offer new takes on familiar items that she hopes will make diners view Black history, and their own, differently.
Rêve Bistro, Top Hatters, Horn Barbecue Earn Michelin Mention
Though the Michelin Bib Gourmand and Michelin Guide awards won’t be announced until September, the Michelin inspectors have released what they call “New Discoveries” as an appetizer—and three East Bay restaurants made the list.
Though Horn Barbecue was almost a given, locals will be pleasantly surprised that Lafayette’s deservedly popular Rêve Bistro was chosen, as was San Leandro’s Top Hatters Kitchen and Bar. Paul Magu’s French bistro food at Rêve has found its audience despite being tucked away on Moraga Road, while Top Hatters and its Asian fusion also had to overcome an out-of-the way location close to I-580 near the intersection of MacArthur and Foothill boulevards.
21st Amendment Turns 21—Time to Celebrate
Yes, San Leandro’s pioneering brewery, 21st Amendment Brewery, turns 21 this year (hey, old enough to drink…), and this Saturday’s 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. celebration will feature a new brew, naturally called the 21st Anniversary West Coast IPA.
But there will be a lot of other options on Williams Street (a block north of Marina), including food trucks, music, and collaborations with five other creative brewmasters. Best of all, admission is free, though registration is required.
Once Again, It’s Summer Cocktail Fun at Benvenuti Ristorante
Every year, Walnut Creek’s Benvenuti Ristorante unleashes its bartenders’ creativity, and customers get the benefit.
It works like this: On Thursday, the bar crew will devise four cocktails, and for just $8 each, Benvenuti’s visitors try them out—followed by a vote. The winning cocktail not only lands on the menu, but also becomes Benvenuti’s official entry in the various cocktail competitions in the area. Hey, it’s one thing to vote for someone in the recall; it’s quite another to vote for someone’s creativity with alcohol.