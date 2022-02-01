Valentine’s Day Is Almost Here
February 14 always seems to arrive sooner than expected. Everyone takes a deep breath—that lasts about two weeks—after the holidays are over, and then tries to get back in the routine. Of course, Omicron made that adjustment even more difficult this year, but with cases waning, there are no excuses for failing to score a reservation, buy a nice card, and make your significant other feel loved.
Naturally, East Bay restaurants are happy to help out, especially since having Valentine’s Day fall on a Monday is like a gift from the culinary gods, as it will light up the slowest night of the week. But slow or not, Valentine’s Day is always busy, so make those reservations sooner rather than later.
Alley and Vine: If you want to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, Alameda’s Alley and Vine will start the celebration Friday, February 11, with a special three-course prix fixe meal for $89—and note the a la carte menu will still be available. On the big day itself, however, only the special prix fixe meal will be served.
Black Angus Steakhouse: Like Alley and Vine, Black Angus will start in on Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 11, offering a Valentine’s Feast for Two for $110 that includes steak and lobster. And for a special touch, the Brentwood and San Lorenzo locations will offer an option to have a dozen roses delivered to the table during the meal.
Mägo: What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with chocolate? And if a little is good, why not go all out? That’s what Mägo is doing, as all six courses in its special prix fixe meal ($120 with $65 wine pairing) will feature TCHO chocolate in one form or another. Even better, the menu (with snacks too) is available starting Friday, February 11.
Mama Oakland: Most people don’t visit their mama on Valentine’s Day, but the Oakland restaurant’s $70, four-course prix fixe—with an optional $45 wine pairing—may tempt some diners to set up a date with Mama.
Molli Restaurant and Lounge: Concord’s Molli will have two three-course prix fixe options ($48 and $60) that highlight its emphasis on Mexican cuisine and modern fusion.
The Peasant and The Pear: Danville’s the Peasant and the Pear will offer a four-course prix fixe special for $65 per person, and given that there’s lobster pasta, short ribs, and salmon among the choices, it sounds like a pretty good deal.
Pomella: The focus at Pomella will not be on romance, but rather a celebration of community, as the prix fixe, family-style meal ($90 per person) will be served at tables of 16. But don’t worry—there will be plenty to go around, as the menu includes five mezzes, two entrées, two sides, and a dessert. (A wine pairing is available for $55 more).
Stand-Up Burgers and Veggie Grill: Going vegan for Valentine’s? Berkeley’s Stand-Up Burgers and Walnut Creek’s Veggie Grill both qualify, but no meat doesn’t mean no sweets. In fact, any entrée ordered February 13 or 14 will automatically qualify for two free chocolate chip cookies.
TCHO Chocolate: Aside from its heavy involvement in the Mägo Valentine’s meal, like Stand-Up Burgers and Veggie Grill, Berkeley chocolate maker TCHO has vegan chocolate on offer. That means you can at least feel somewhat virtuous while having your second (or third) helping of chocolate on February 14.
Telefèric Barcelona: Telefèric Barcelona, which has just added Los Gatos to its Walnut Creek and Palo Alto locations, will celebrate all month long with special drinks and desserts. Also on offer is a take-home Valentine’s Day Special Pack for two with tapas, paella, dessert, and sangria ($96).
Chez Panisse Expansion Causes Consternation
Even the most beloved institutions can find themselves embroiled in controversy, and Berkeley’s Chez Panisse is no exception. It recently announced plans to open a new restaurant just down the block from its Shattuck location, but that new spot would take the place of César, the long-running bar and tapas specialist, which is there now.
So the backlash has started, with fans of César decrying Chez Panisse for taking over the lease. Of course, due to complexities not worth delving into, Chez Panisse’s name is already on the lease, so, Nosh reports, there’s really nothing Cesar can do.
But since this is happening in Berkeley, expect plenty of vocal outcry, some political machinations, and an opening more likely in the fall than in the summer.
Oakland’s Alamar Kitchen and Bar Reopens for Indoor Dining
And not only is Alamar Kitchen and Bar (at Grand and Valdez, just south of Broadway) serving inside again, the restaurant is bringing back two of its most popular menu items: the seafood boil and seafood family feast.