Sprinkles is Up and Running at San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Sprinkles—with its cupcakes, cookies, and cakes—is ready to provide sweets for sweeties on Monday. The national chain was founded in Beverly Hills in 2005, one of the first shops to set sail on the cupcake boom. Known for its innovative flavors and service (it was an early adopter of online ordering and invented the first-ever cupcake “ATM”), Sprinkles has since expanded to 24 locations in nine states.
The menu is a little limited since the newest shop has only been open since last Friday, but there’s still plenty to choose from that will evoke a sweet smile.
Monster Pho Makes a Move—And Adds Robots
Monster Pho has been around since 2014, but has taken over a bigger space on 40th Street in the Temescal District (between Homeroom and Clove and Hoof), and upped its fun quotient as well.
We’re talking robot servers, arcade games, “monsters,” and rewards for kids who clean their plates. And the Vietnamese food is definitely authentic, as Tee Tran’s family came from Vietnam and spent time in a refugee camp before arriving in Oakland.
Due to Omicron, the new location won’t be open for in-person indoor and outdoor dining until March 1—it’s just delivery and pick-up until then.
Three Livermore Wineries Shine in Chronicle Competition
Actually, six different wineries earned Best of Class awards in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, but Wood Family Vineyards, Las Positas Vineyards, and Darcie Kent Vineyards all took home two such prizes.
Garré Vineyard and Winery, Retzlaff Vineyards, and Page Mill Winery all collected one Best in Class honor, and as a whole, Livermore wineries earned 168 medals out of the more than 5,000 wines that were entered.
The Cheese Parlor Adds Another Layer to Livermore
The rapidly expanding food scene in Livermore is worthy of attention, as The Cheese Parlor is literally pushing the boundaries with its Friday opening at First and Maple streets. Nestled near Bar Quiote, diners and drinkers can wander even further east on First Street and now find cheese, charcuterie, and wine at the Cheese Parlor.
Opening day is Friday, and this is further proof that Livermore has more to offer than just some very good wineries.
Dublin Adds Two New Asian Options
Nara Sushi and Pho Dublin have joined the growing Dublin restaurant scene, with, fairly obviously, sushi and pho on offer.
Nara Sushi is just off Dublin Boulevard near Tassajara Road (behind Fujiwara Ramen) with plenty of sushi, tempuras, and bento boxes available.
Pho Dublin—at the intersection of Amador Valley Boulevard and San Ramon Road—takes over the old Pho Saigon spot and raises interesting questions about how the Irish might make pho. Alas, the menu is a familiar one to pho fans, with no boiled bacon and cabbage or soda bread.
Off the Grid Back, Tanya Holland Out at OMCA
Off the Grid’s band of food trucks has been a familiar sight at the Oakland Museum of California over the years, and is now up and running once again.
On Thursdays and Saturdays, lunches of all sorts are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Fridays, the scene shifts to the evening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tanya Holland, on the other hand, has left Town Fare, the museum’s cafe. The celebrity chef became famous thanks to her work at Brown Sugar Kitchen and elsewhere, but now she’s a chef without an operating restaurant, as Brown Sugar Kitchen closed its doors for good in January.
Bake N Take Pizzeria and Bar Now Open in Lafayette
A little west of Lafayette’s restaurant row on Mt. Diablo Boulevard, Bake N Take Pizzeria and Bar has opened near Kelly Moore Paints (between Diamond K and the Veteran’s Hall). The menu contains the usual suspects, but with pizza, there’s really no need to mess with the formula.
Pop-up Ibéxico Settles in at Oakland’s Mad Oak Bar ‘N’ Yard
After finding an audience as a pop-up, Ibéxico—which combines Spanish and Mexican influences—will take over the kitchen at Mad Oak Bar ‘N’ Yard at 12th and Oak streets near the Oakland Museum of California, at least for a while.
Mad Oak brings in chefs for a stay lasting between six and months a year, so you have some time to check out the menu, which focuses on tacos and croquets.
Oculto Joins the Roster at the Castro Valley Marketplace
Expect some unusual combinations at Oculto, which just opened in the Castro Valley Marketplace (just west of the Redwood Road and Castro Valley Boulevard intersection), as the team behind the Hermanos Verdes pop-up will serve dishes such as masa gnocchi, which combines soft corn dumplings and miso sauce.
There are also plenty of small plates, and since Oculto shares the space with Night Owl, a cocktail lounge, a full bar menu is available as well.
Bette’s Oceanview Diner is Back—Almost
The staff is back, and the menu is back, but the “Bette’s” is gone.
In mid-January, longtime owner Manfred Kroening decided to shut down the Berkeley institution on Fourth Street, but a group of former workers banded together, raised some money, and will reopen the restaurant hopefully by the end of the month.
Which means those long lines will soon return, as will those almost perfect pancakes. But it’s now just The Oceanview Diner.
Prayers Up For Oakland Chef
Finally, Diablo wants to wish the best to Oakland chef Daniel Luna. The Moraga resident and chef-owner of Peruvian restaurant Mistura is currently in a medically induced coma after he was assaulted outside SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles following the 49ers-Rams game last weekend.