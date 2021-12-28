There’s no need to get into how crazy things are right now, but given what we’re all going through, sometimes there’s a need to just sit back, relax, and enjoy a good meal at a favorite spot.
But in case you’re looking to try something new in 2022, we asked some Diablo magazine folks for some of their favorites—here are some of their responses.
Five Tacos and Beers: The focus on fresh and seasonal ingredients, and the careful in-house preparation, make this Albany spot (and coming soon to downtown Walnut Creek!) one of Deborah Kirk’s top picks. Be warned though—she points out it’s “highly addictive.”
Montecatini Ristorante: If you’ve never been, you need to go, as Michelle Bayliss loves the vitello scallopini, wine list, and full bar. And yes, new owners are taking over the Walnut Creek standby, but the chef—the most important person—will still be running the kitchen.
World Wrapps: Looking for a quick bite for lunch? Melinda Solomon loves the spicy tuna wrap at World Wrapps in San Ramon’s City Center.
Town Bakery and Cafe: Vegan burgers may not sound that good to you, but Ana Magana suggests trying out the version at Moraga’s Town Bakery and Café. It might just change your mind.
Kokolo Donburi and Grill: Eminently satisfying and perfectly executed Japanese cuisine deep cuts like ika gesso karaage fried squid; a fried pork cutlet rice bowl topped with a sweet/spicy/vegetal black curry; and stir-fried udon mixed with thinly sliced beef make this Walnut Creek newcomer a hidden gem says Ethan Fletcher. And if you’re looking for a special occasion treat—or just a great steak and martini—LB Steak in San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch is a must-visit.
Cactus Taqueria: Ana Magana also recommends Cactus Taqueria in Rockridge for its well-executed and sometimes-hard-to-find specialties. Start with the fish tacos …
Side Gate Brewery and Beer Garden: The beer is the draw for Concord’s Side Gate, a block from Todos Santos Plaza, as there are always plenty of options. The food? Food trucks are regulars, and there are QR codes for nearby restaurants that will deliver directly to Side Gate.
Opa!: Walnut Creek’s Opa!— don’t forget the exclamation point—is Gabby Vanacore’s favorite, thanks to the good-time vibe and the excellent food and drinks.
Massimo Ristorante: Another Walnut Creek institution, Michelle Bayliss is especially fond of the fish. Check out the fritti misti and chilled jumbo prawn cocktail.
And of course, Dish has its favorites—and among the many places we loved this year, we’ll pick out Pleasanton’s Elia and Oakland’s Shinmai for special mention.
Elia, like Opa!, specializes in Greek food, and not only is the interior gorgeous, the food is wonderful. Oakland’s Shinmai is also a great space, but what matters at any restaurant is the food, and Shinmai delivers on ramen and other Japanese options. Shinmai, however, does not deliver on signage, so it’s somewhat hard to find—but well worth the effort.
And finally, we have to mention a former favorite that has just reappeared: El Charro. Now in the former Maria Maria site in Walnut Creek, the newly opened El Charro will feature many of the same dishes, and margaritas, as the long-time Lafayette restaurant. We haven’t been there yet, but we’re already planning to add it to our personal favorites’ list.