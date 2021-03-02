Online Exhibit
Art from Nana-Dictta Graves and Online Art Fair
The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center is currently offering tech-savvy art enthusiasts two digital opportunities to enjoy in their online gallery, including a virtual exhibition of 12 works from micro-mosaic artist Nana-Dictta Graves, which blend recycled and environmentally friendly materials with impactful storytelling. The gallery is also exhibiting selections from Tri-Valley creatives through their Online Art Fair; the works range in medium from watercolors to jewelry. livermorearts.org.
Activity
All Around Oakland: Doodle, Color, and Learn All About Oakland!
Released last September, this activity book gives elementary school-age kids (and all those who love arts and crafts) a virtual on-the-page tour of the Town. Amateur artists have the opportunity to create new buildings, brainstorm stamp designs, learn about the history of Oakland, and more. Order the book from a local East Bay bookseller, such as Towne Center Books. townecenterbooks.com.
Online Exhibit
A Beautiful Mess: Weavers and Knotters of the Vanguard
For their latest digital exhibition, which debuted in late February, Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery is hosting A Beautiful Mess, a collection of textile sculptures incorporating wire, clay, rope, and yarn. The exhibit explores order and disorder through a variety of personal and societal lenses. bgviewingroom.org, bedfordgallery.org.
Literature
The Honest Art Dictionary: A Jovial Trip Through Art Jargon
Last fall, the Art History Babes group—which includes Ginny Van Dine, gallery manager at Oakland’s Slate Contemporary Gallery—released this collection of more than 300 definitions to help increase the reader’s understanding of the world of art. The Art History Babes also have a podcast, and recent episodes have explored topics such as the public space design, the art style of Mannerism, and more. Order the book from a local independent bookseller, such as Flashlight Books. flashlightbooks.com.
Online Exhibit
Imagination Expressed 2021
March 9 is the last day to view Imagination Expressed 2021, a digital version of the beloved annual show through the Pleasanton Art League and Museum on Main held since 2008. The website includes seven galleries—oils and acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, prints and drawings, photography, ceramics, and jewelry—and lots of the pieces are available for visitors to buy. museumonmain.org.