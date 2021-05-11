Outdoor Exhibition
Storefront Galleries
If you’re in the mood for breath of fresh air, Valley Art Gallery is currently featuring a selection of artworks by local creatives within the windows of stores in Walnut Creek. For details about where each work is located, head to the gallery’s website. (Valley Art Gallery is also highlighting the landscape pieces of Debby Koonce within the gallery itself through June 12.) valleyartgallery.org.
Virtual Event
Sashiko Workshop with Lisa Solomon
On May 15, Walnut Creek’s Bedford Gallery will welcome Lisa Solomon to lead an online workshop in Sashiko embroidery stitching, a style both for patching and embellishment. Solomon is among the artists included in the A Beautiful Mess: Weavers and Knotters of the Vanguard exhibition, which runs in person at the Bedford Gallery and online through June 13. bedfordgallery.org.
Online Exhibition
Aesthetic Forces: Nature in the Modern California Landscape, 1915-2015
The Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art is closed to non-university visitors at the moment, but at-home art enthusiasts can view pieces from Aesthetic Forces, the museum’s exhibition through July 11, on the web. Aesthetic Forces examines the portrayal of California’s terrain in land paintings—as well as the artistic techniques and concepts used—over the course of a century. stmarys-ca.edu/saint-marys-college-museum-of-art.
Virtual Event
Excuse Me Can I See Your ID—Two Artist Talk
Oakland’s Vessel Gallery will hold two conversations on Zoom with various featured artists from one of their latest exhibitions, Excuse Me Can I See Your ID—Two, the first of which will take place on May 15. The show is a follow up to an exhibit from four years ago, and highlights Asian American and Pacific Islander artists and identities. Vessel is also currently offering two other digital exhibits, Sightings and Art is Essential. vessel-gallery.com.
Virtual Exhibition
Cal State East Bay’s At A Distance Gallery
Cal State East Bay’s University Art Gallery in Hayward is currently hosting visitors digitally through their At A Distance Gallery. Virtual visitors can explore a variety of work by current and former CSUEB students through the 2021 Spring Senior Art Exhibition Series; the 2021 Black Box Exhibition, which highlights digital media works; and the juried Rising Exhibition 2021, which opens May 14 with an online awards event that afternoon. atadistancegallery.com.