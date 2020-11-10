Speaker Series
Meaning in the Music: A Conversational Duet with Fantastic Negrito and Timbuktu
In October, Oakland’s Fantastic Negrito and rapper/writer Timbuktu came together for a discussion of music, racism, heritage and fatherhood, and thankfulness as part of the Bay Area Book Festival’s #UNBOUND virtual event series. The conversation even included a musical performance from each artist. The East Bay musician, who has won two Grammys, dropped his latest album, Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?, this summer. youtube.com/c/BayBookFest.
Virtual Performances
Concerts from the California Symphony and Firehouse Arts
On November 14, Walnut Creek’s California Symphony continues their virtual Second Saturdays concert series with It’s a Cello-bration!, an hour-long virtual performance highlighting Joshua Roman and the symphony’s string quartet. (Don’t miss Season in Song, featuring Kelley O’Connor, Nicholas Phan, and the symphony’s brass quintet, on December 12.) The same day, Pleasanton’s Firehouse Arts Center will also present a livestreamed show, with the Don Campbell Band performing the music of Dan Fogelberg. californiasymphony.org, firehousearts.org.
Album
The Otherside
Lafayette’s Cam dropped her second album, The Otherside, just before Halloween. The album is the singer’s first in half a decade and offers various writing collaborations with superstar names such as Sam Smith and Harry Styles. Included in the collection of 11 songs are popular tracks “Diane,” “Till There’s Nothing Left,” and “Classic.” camcountry.com.
Songs
New Songs from H.E.R.
Vallejo artist H.E.R. released two new tracks in the latter half of last month, “Hold On” and “Damage.” The Grammy winner performed both—the debut of “Hold On”—as the musical guest on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by Adele. She was also featured on “Gotta Move On” from Toni Braxton’s latest album this summer, and the music video debuted in late October. nbc.com/saturdaynightlive.
Television
Sheila E. and Ledisi on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Oakland musicians Ledisi and Sheila E. have both appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show in recent weeks. Sheila E. discussed rock music, her iconic history as a percussionist, her connections to Prince, and more, while Ledisi talked about performing for the Obamas and her latest album (and sang “Anything for You”). Bonus: Cam also stopped by to perform “Classic” on the show. kellyclarksonshow.com.