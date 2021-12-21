Theater
The Cassandra Sessions: Recording This World
Through 1/2 The latest show from Berkeley’s Shotgun Players blends the music of East Bay songwriter and performer Malvina Reynolds and the classic Greek tale of Cassandra for a one-of-a-kind stage experience that explores the impact of music in finding purpose. A recording of the show will also be accessible from home from December 23 through January 9. shotgunplayers.org.
Visual Art
Alluring Visions
Through 1/30 Through the end of January, the Moraga Art Gallery is hosting “Alluring Visions,” an exhibition highlighting the eye-catching nature photos of Wenda Pyman, with select pieces from oil painter Charles White and abstract artist Geoff Meredith, in addition to other local creators, as well. (The gallery is having select holiday closures within this period, so be sure to check online for details.) moragaartgallery.com.
Comedy
Bay Area Comedy Showcase
12/23 The Alameda Comedy Club’s Thursday evening Bay Area Comedy Showcase highlights some of the funniest names in regional comedy, with delectable food and drinks available for purchase. The December 23 show will include hilarious sets from can’t-miss comics Kaseem Bentley, FC Sierra, Phil Griffiths, Mean Dave, Lauren Hooberman, and Pat Griffin. alamedacomedy.com.
Film
It’s a Wonderful Life and Die Hard
12/23 Oakland’s comfortable New Parkway Theater is celebrating the season with screenings of classic holiday favorites alongside their new releases. On December 23, catch an afternoon showing of It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, or enjoy Die Hard at 9:15 p.m. Head to the theater’s website for additional titles, dates, and times. thenewparkway.com.
Visual Art
California Coast and Ocean Photography Exhibit
12/26 Join the East Bay Regional Park District at Alameda’s Crown Memorial State Beach Crab Cove Visitor Center for your last chance to examine an acclaimed California Coastal Commission photography show highlighting the California landscape. The exhibit, which shines a light on the work of amateur artists, is accessible to drop-in visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ebparks.org.