Holiday
Annual Balloon Drop Celebration
12/31 If you’ve got little ones that want to celebrate 2022 but are too young to make it to midnight, Oakland’s Chabot Space and Science Center is here to help. The center holds several balloon drops over the course of the day to memorialize the arrival of the new year in various countries across the globe. chabotspace.org.
Comedy
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
12/31-1/2 Pleasanton’s Tommy T’s Comedy Club is hosting San Jose stand-up comic Anjelah Johnson-Reyes—perhaps best known for her web comedy and her MADtv character Bon Qui Qui—for three days’ worth of hilarity. Two of Johnson-Reyes’s six shows at Tommy T’s are already sold out, so be sure to grab your tickets quickly. tommyts.com.
Music
New Year’s Eve with Dirty Cello
12/31 Say goodbye to 2021 at the Bankhead Theater in Livermore with a performance from San Francisco’s Dirty Cello. With Rebecca Roudman at the helm, the string band blends a variety of musical styles, including classical, bluegrass, and blues, and guests can enjoy a dessert and wine/champagne reception after the show. livermorearts.org.
Outdoor
2022 First Day Hike
1/1 Begin those New Year’s resolutions in style during an outdoor hike at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, the extensive property of former Oakland resident and iconic writer Jack London. Visitors will have the chance to walk to the summit and complete an eight-mile journey, but the event is appropriate for all hiking abilities and promises stunning views. jacklondonpark.com.
Theater
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool
1/4-1/23 Comedian Mike Birbiglia takes over Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre for a one-man show running just shy of three weeks. Birbiglia will bring his signature humor to a slate of stories—including ones about pizza math and a particular pool at a YMCA—for a comedic and unforgettable look at middle age. berkeleyrep.org.