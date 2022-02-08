Dance
Cinderella’s Wedding
2/11-2/12 Get ready for a night of magic and romance. Diablo Ballet, now in its 28th season, presents Cinderella’s Wedding, which is a truly enchanting dance experience based on the classic fairytale. In-theater shows will take place at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts, but audience members will also have the option to watch a recorded virtual performance. diabloballet.org.
Fundraiser
Wines and Valentines
2/11 Museum on Main’s 15th annual Wines and Valentines fundraising event is going virtual. Guests can bid on live and silent auction items (including a haunted dinner for eight and a day at the Alameda County Fair), donate to this year’s Fund-a-Need campaign, and enjoy more festivities from the comfort of their own home. All proceeds will benefit the Pleasanton institutions programs. museumonmain.org.
Books
California International Antiquarian Book Fair
2/11-2/13 All bookworms can head on over to Oakland Marriot City Center for a weekend of literary fun at the California International Antiquarian Book Fair. Take part in seminars, presentations, and a special exhibit on wine and viticulture. cabookfair.com.
Holiday
Valentine’s Day Carriage Rides
2/14 Celebrate Valentine’s Day by taking a 20-minute carriage ride with your partner, family, or friends around downtown Walnut Creek. Take the experience to the next level by adding on chocolates, roses, or a champagne toast. The journey will begin and end at the Lesher Center for the Arts, and walk-ups will be accepted based on availability. walnutcreekdowntown.com.
Music
Classical at the Freight: Chamber Music Society of San Francisco
2/14 Catch a 75-minute performance featuring San Francisco Chamber Orchestra (SFCO) all-stars at Freight and Salvage in Berkeley at 7:30 p.m. SFCO music director and violist Ben Simon will lead the program filled with classical masterpieces. thefreight.org.