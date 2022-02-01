Comedy
Tig Notaro
2/4 Ready for a night of deadpan humor? Stand-up comedian, writer, actress, and radio personality Tig Notaro is coming to the Fox Theater in Oakland for an unforgettable performance. Tickets begin at $35, and for an extra $60, audience members will gain access to the exclusive Telegraph Room before, during, and after the show. thefoxoakland.com.
Music
Matt Finders Jazz Trio
2/5 Head on over to Livermore’s Retzlaff Vineyards for an afternoon of wine, food, and music. The Matt Finders Trio—a local group consisting of Matt Finders on bass, John R Burr on keyboards, and Kelly Fasman on drums—will be performing while Tasteful Catering and Events provides lunch. Be sure to book either your wine tasting or picnic reservation in advance to enjoy the festivities from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. retzlaffvineyards.com.
Holiday
Lunar New Year Celebration
2/6 Bring your family and friends along to celebrate the Year of the Tiger in Alexander Square at San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch. There will be live music, cultural dances, festive performances, and more from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. citycenterbishopranch.com.
Music
Faye and the Folks
2/6 Kick off Black History Month right with Faye and the Folks, a four-week concert series hosted by the Dynamic Miss Faye Carol, a Bay Area music icon. The first performance will take place on February 6 at Geoffrey’s Inner Circle in Oakland at 6 p.m., and will feature Grammy Award-winning saxophone player Kenny Garrett. The next three shows will happen on February 13, 20, and 27 with musicians Kenny Washington, Robert Randolph, and more. geoffreyslive.com.
Author
Rachel Howzell Hall: A Woman of Mysteries
2/8 As part of its Live! From the Library program, Walnut Creek Library is presenting a special Zoom event featuring award-winning mystery writer Rachel Howzell Hall, hosted by writer David Corbett. The two will discuss Howzell Hall’s latest thriller, These Toxic Things, her previous works, future projects, and other experiences as a Los Angeles-based author. wclibrary.org.