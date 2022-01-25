Visual Art
Jimi Evins and Art of the African Diaspora
Through 2/26 Oakland’s Slate Contemporary Gallery has two new exhibitions on view. Jimi Evans, with art exclusively by Jimi Evins himself, is now open to the public, and there’s a reception on Friday February 4. Art of the African Diaspora, is also now available until February 26 and features work by Arthur Norcome, Derrick Bell, Stephen Bruce, Julie Atkinson, and others. slatecontemporary.com.
Comedy
Kirk McHenry
1/27 Laugh along with Kirk McHenry while he takes the stage at the Alameda Comedy Club for one night only. The East Bay native, who was born and raised in Oakland, draws comedic inspiration from everyday life and his own experiences. The club features a restaurant where guests can order sharable plates and a full bar. Tickets cost $20, and doors for the 8:00 p.m. show open at 7:45 p.m. alamedacomedy.com.
Concert
Take Flight
1/29-1/30 Presented by the California Symphony, Take Flight features violinist Jennifer Cho—who will play masterpieces inspired by birds and nature by Vaughan Williams, Haydn, Sibelius, and Dvořák—at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Saturday’s performance begins at 7:30 p.m., while Sundays starts at 4 p.m. Both shows are nearly two hours with one intermission. lesherartscenter.org.
Exhibition
Edith Heath: A Life in Clay
1/29-10/30 Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind exhibition at Oakland Museum of California (OMCA), which is on display until end of October. Edith Heath, the founder and designer of Heath Ceramics, lived an extraordinary life while creating beautiful stoneware and tile from California clay. Come view the ceramics while also seeing historic objects, photographs, and documentary video. museumca.org.
Music
Uncorked and Unplugged with EP Sax
1/30 Head to McGrail Vineyards in Livermore for afternoon of smooth jazz, R&B, rock, funk, soul, and blues by local musician EP Sax on the Vineyard Patio. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the live music will last from 1 to 4 p.m. Guests will be able to sip on McGrail’s wines and enjoy a meal from Marty’s Joint food truck. The event costs $10 per person (or $5 for wine club members); buy tickets online in advance. mcgrailvineyards.com.