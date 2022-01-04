Outdoor
Ice at the Veranda
Through 2/14 Enjoy post-holiday ice skating until mid-February at Concord’s Ice at the Veranda. The rink is 3,500 square feet and offers plenty of space for skaters of all ages to lace up their blades, bundle up, and have some fun outdoors. Purchase tickets for a 75-minute reservation either online or onsite. shoptheveranda.com.
Music
LeAnn Rimes
1/7 Grammy Award winner and country artist LeAnn Rimes kicks off the Headliners series—which will feature singer Brian Stokes Mitchell, Broadway’s Laura Benanti, comedian Ryan Hamilton, and more—at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts. Rimes, who recently won The Masked Singer this past December, is known for hits such as “I Need You” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” lesherartscenter.org.
Comedy
Aziz Ansari: Last Minute Tour
1/8 Head to Oakland’s Fox Theater to catch comedian Aziz Ansari’s nationwide Last Minute Tour. Stand-up comedy fans are in for a hilarious and unforgettable night. Best known for his role as Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Ansari currently stars in Netflix’s Master of None. thefoxoakland.com.
Theater
Swept Away
1/9-3/6 Including songs by Grammy Award nominee the Avett Brothers, the world premiere of Swept Away is a can’t-miss musical event at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The plot takes place in 1888, just off the coast of New Bedford, Massachusetts, and follows the story of four survivalists after their ship sinks. berkeleyrep.org.
Visual Art
Imagination Expressed 2022
1/10-3/26 If you’re looking to be inspired, Pleasanton’s Museum on Main presents Imagination Expressed 2022, an art exhibit featuring both 2D and 3D works by local Tri-Valley artists. An annual showcase in collaboration with the Pleasanton Art League, the exhibit will run for over two months. museumonmain.org.