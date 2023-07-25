Fundraiser
Support Our Schools
7/28 Help local students be as prepared as possible for the coming academic year alongside NBC Bay Area, Family Giving Tree, and San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch. Head to Alexander Square to put together backpacks, enjoy live performances, and partake in lawn games over the course of the day. citycenterbishopranch.com.
Festival
Benicia Waterfront Festival
7/29-7/30 Benicia’s First Street Green will host a variety of summer-themed activities this weekend during the fan-favorite Waterfront Festival. Enjoy the warm weather and don’t miss the eats, drinks, vendor booths, musical performances, and a kids’ zone during the fun. beniciamainstreet.org.
Music
Alicia Keys: Keys to the Summer Tour
8/1 Musical superstar Alicia Keys (the powerhouse behind “Girl On Fire,” “Fallin’”and “If I Ain’t Got You,” heard recently in Netflix’s Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) is taking the stage at the Oakland Arena. Keys has more than a dozen Grammy Awards to her name, and dropped her album Keys II last year. Simi will be the evening’s opening act. theoaklandarena.com.
Arts
Arts Around August
8/1-8/31 Walnut Creek will present an arts extravaganza over the course of August. From Moveable Feasts to Downtown Stages to the First Wednesday Street Fest, there is sure to be something for everyone on the schedule, no matter your preferred artistic genre or creative outlet. walnutcreekdowntown.com.
Music
Jazz Around Town
8/2-8/4 Concord, home to the acclaimed Concord Jazz Festival, will welcome jazz musicians for the Jazz Around Town concerts. Free shows will occur at the Veranda shopping center and in Todos Santos Plaza before the festival culminates in a benefit performance for the Concord Historical Society. visitconcordca.com.