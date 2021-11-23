Visual Art
Tabitha Soren: Surface Tension
Through 12/12 Oakland’s Mills College Art Museum’s exhibition Surface Tension, which highlights East Bay photographer Tabitha Soren, is closing soon. In her pictures, Soren examines one’s online presence through photographs of iPads, complete with fingerprint smudges. The photos (also accessible via virtual tour) emphasize the political and the personal, including text messages and an image of a daughter sending a virtual kiss. mcam.mills.edu.
Visual Art
56th Annual Holiday Collection for Artful Giving
Through 12/31 Choose all your holiday gifts with plenty of time to spare with a trip to Walnut Creek’s Valley Art Gallery. Now in its 56th year, the collection features seasonal décor, paintings, accessories, and sculptures will delight everyone on your list. (While you’re there, don’t forget to stop by the gallery’s autumn exhibit of more than 300 pieces by local artists.) valleyartgallery.org.
Holiday
Lighting of the Old Oak Tree
11/26 Head to downtown Danville for the ceremonial Lighting of the Old Oak Tree, held in person after going digital in 2020 due to the pandemic. The evening’s celebrations will also include appearances by Father Christmas and the Snow Angel, songs from local choirs, and the opportunity to support Danville shops and eateries. danvilleareachamber.com.
Dance
The Nutcracker
11/26-11/28 Audiences of all ages will love the Contra Costa Ballet Company’s version of the iconic The Nutcracker ballet. A trip through the Candy Kingdom with Clara and the Nutcracker, with the mice and toy soldiers nearby, is sure to put every visitor in a festive mood. The show runs for just an hour—making it perfect for young viewers—at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. lesherartscenter.org.
Arts and Crafts
Holiday Craft Faire
11/27-12/12 Though Holiday Teas with the Walnut Creek Historical Society at the Shadelands Ranch Museum will have to wait another year, you can enjoy the season at the iconic house during the beloved Holiday Faire. Several dozen artists will offer displays throughout the home of gorgeous and one-of-a-kind wares over the course of a two-week period. wchistory.org.