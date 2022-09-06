Music
Bill Frisell Shows
9/8-9/11 Music composer and guitarist Bill Frisell will perform a variety of shows at Berkeley’s Freight and Salvage this week. Keep an eye out for his collaboration with jazz musician Ambrose Akinmusire on 9/8 and a solo show on 9/9, as well as group performances during the weekend. thefreight.org.
Food and Drink
Gourmet Gallop
9/8 The Diablo Ballet is offering the chance to take advantage of mouthwatering eats and unforgettable wine tasting opportunities across the downtown area in Walnut Creek. Participants start at Massimo Ristorante and can eat food at over a dozen other hot spots, such as Capullo Cocina Mexicana and San Francisco Creamery Co. diabloballet.org.
Fundraiser
Dancing with the Cars
9/9 Start your Classic Car Show Weekend experience with Orinda Rotary’s Dancing with the Cars festivities. The 2022 fundraiser will feature the theme of “A Night in Havana” and involve food, mojitos, entertainment, and auctions at the Orinda Library’s plaza. orindarotary.org.
Visual Art
Shifting Terrains
9/10-12/11 Traverse the terrain of the West Coast through art from the Mills College Art Museum’s own collection. This newest exhibit from the museum poses questions about natural beauty, ecology, justice, and the effects of climate change on the areas we call home in the Golden State. mcam.mills.edu.
Theater
A Moon for the Misbegotten
9/10-9/25 This fall’s Eugene O’Neill Festival will spotlight the late playwright’s masterpiece A Moon for the Misbegotten, which he penned at his Tao House in Danville. Additional opportunities to participate in the 2022 festival include a jazz recital, Irish music performance, a Whiskey Tasting and Words event, and more. eugeneoneill.org.