Poolish (pre-fermented dough):
Ingredients:
Bread flour 250 grams
warm water 250 grams
Directions:
Mix well and let ferment at room temperature overnight or 8-12 hours.
Focaccia dough:
Ingredients:
Bread flour/ Pizza flour (for crispier crust) 1 kg
Warm water (78-80 degree Fahrenheit) 900 grams
Salt 20 grams
Instant Yeast 2 grams
Olive oil 150 grams
Rosemary (toppings for focaccia)
Directions:
Mix water, flour, salt, yeast, and poolish in a bowl.
Once ingredients are mixed well, massage the olive oil into the dough.
Ferment for 40 minutes in a covered container at room temperature and then refrigerate overnight (6-12 hours) in the refrigerator.
Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees fahrenheit.
Transfer dough into a well oiled half sheet pan (9" x 13" pan).
Drizzle olive oil on top of focaccia and make dimples using fingers.
Add toppings and bake for 20 minutes and rotate halfway through the bake.