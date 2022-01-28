What makes the perfect charcuterie board? Co-owner of the Board Room Pleasanton Denise Ashtiani believes there are a few ways to build the most beautiful, colorful, and delicious spread.
“You definitely have to have a good salami and prosciutto, and it’s always important to have a soft, semisoft, and a hard cheese. And then you’ll want to add in the fruits, olives, jam, and honey,” she says.
Ashtiani started her business—specializing in artisan cheese, charcuterie creations, and grazing tables—two-and-a-half years ago in a commercial kitchen after encouragement from her daughter, Kayla, who joined the Board Room full-time last year. The mother-daughter duo then found a storefront in downtown Pleasanton, which opened in October.
“It’s nice to have a space in the town where I raised my kids, that we’ve lived in for 30 years,” explains Ashtiani. “And what’s amazing is that I get to do it with my daughter. I feel so lucky.”
A block from downtown, the Board Room features a small back patio and a few inside tables for guests to enjoy the walk-in menu items (soft drinks, wine, beer, and shareable charcuterie and cheese plates). Also on offer are freshly made picnic boxes to bring along to the nearby wineries in Livermore Valley.
But most of Board Room’s business is done through online orders. Choose from variously sized boards, which come with locally produced cheese and fresh, in-season produce. You can order the bread and cracker board separately. (All bread comes from Pleasanton’s Salt Craft.)
“We have strong ties to the community. So it really does feel like that little neighborhood place where you can just go and have a glass of wine and a cheese plate,” Ashtiani says. theboardroompleasanton.com.