The prevailing wisdom on Wall Street is to buy when the market dips, which is easy advice to give and harder to follow. Indeed, it takes a certain type of confidence and optimism to keep your head and go all-in while others are panicking.
The same can be said of the cutthroat restaurant business, in which competition is as high as profit margins are low. The pandemic marked a uniquely challenging period in the industry, to the point that even the most seasoned restaurateurs would be forgiven for bunkering down. But not Enzo Rosano. Instead, the irrepressible native of Naples, Italy, charged forward, not only keeping his two Locanda restaurants in Lafayette and Danville running, but doubling down on his East Bay footprint.
“COVID was very tough, but it also presented opportunities,” he says. “We decided to take advantage of them even if it was a scary time to do anything. It’s a tough industry—fun but tough—and you have to be willing to sacrifice.
If we need to work a little extra, we do it, but I think that hard work always pays off. Business is like the weather: It’s always changing, and you have to change with it.”
So in the midst of the pandemic, Rosano and his small army of extended family launched Pleasanton’s Locanda Amalfi (most of his restaurants are named after towns on Italy’s famed Amalfi Coast). They also are set to open Locanda Sorrento in Campbell and debuted Locanda Wine Bar on First Street in downtown Livermore this September. It’s this latest in particular that reflects the owner’s buoyant spirit. Completely remodeling the longtime bar area, Rosano created a fun, whimsical, drinking-centric space that evokes an Italian osteria. For the food, that means less emphasis on heavy pastas and more on light eats such as an antipasti plate for two, beautifully composed salads, and several tartare and carpaccio dishes. For drinks it means an expansive wine list heavy on Italian, Napa, and Livermore labels, plus a full liquor license complete with signature cocktails emphasizing fresh fruit juices and purees. And for the ambience it means a lively setting with a bright, colorful front patio complete with gregarious Italian waitstaff, a champagne-stocked lounge area, cheesy-fun Italian club music played loud and proud, and a DJ on the weekends (who, at least on our visit, was a dead ringer for the rapper Pitbull). Beyond the food—which is quite good—Locanda Wine Bar makes its first impression as just a fun place to hang.
As for the food, we sampled a wide swath of the menu while dining alfresco on a typically balmy Livermore evening. The antipasti for two comes loaded with finger foods—hard Italian cheeses, fruits, nuts, olives, charcuterie highlighted by rolls of superb mortadella—perfectly suited for snacking alongside a cocktail or glass of wine. The picturesque Insalate Locanda is a must-order: domed waves of garden-fresh butter lettuce are draped with slender quarters of artichoke, wisps of watermelon radish, pomegranate seeds, toasted almonds, and crumbled goat cheese, all dressed with a sweet mustard-tinged champagne vinaigrette. For something a bit more substantial, try the breaded zucchini blossoms, stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella fried to gooey yumminess, and served atop a marinara sauce—think an upscale variation of the classic American mozzarella-stick appetizer. The tuna tartare certainly fits the light-eats theme but was ultimately less successful. The cubed tuna is good quality but was under-seasoned to the point of blandness, while the other main ingredient—a bed of avocado emulsion—comes off as uninspired for such a ubiquitous dish.
Were it up to Rosano, there wouldn’t have been anything heftier on the menu. But after several requests from customers familiar with Locanda’s more food-heavy locations, he bulked up Livermore’s items with a selection of Roman-style focaccia-crust pizza, plus entrée-size portions of branzino and lasagna. We tried the latter two with mixed results. Expecting a whole roasted version of the Mediterranean sea bass, a signature dish on the Amalfi Coast, we found this breaded and fried filet to be more reminiscent of English fish and chips—but without the moistness or comfort. The hearty lasagna, however, was plenty welcome after downing a couple glasses of wine. Based on a recipe courtesy of Rosano’s nana, Locanda’s rendition oozes comfort, a hearty brick of pasta satisfyingly saturated with beef and veal ragu and creamy bechamel.
Rosano also has plans to add steak to a menu now flexible enough to offer light, drink-friendly snacks to kick off the evening and a substantial meal if you decide to stay. And stay you might. Not only is the outdoor patio a draw, but the completely renovated interior sports an intimate, lively atmosphere complete with colorful splashes of Italian tile, marble, and wood, centered by a bar bracketed by four flat-screen TVs.
“For me the ambience is everything,” says Rosano. “Of course, the food is really important, but when people go out they want to have a good time. They want to be surrounded by nice people with good energy that want to be there. That’s how my family is. We are a party family, too; we work hard and party hard. When you come to my restaurant, I want you to feel like you’re coming to my house, to the Rosano house.” locandawinebar.com.