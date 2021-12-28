For Bryan and Aimee Wingen, their Livermore-based brick-and-mortar is so much more than a bakery.
After their infant daughter, Waylynn, was diagnosed with a terminal disorder, the husband-and-wife duo stepped back from their jobs at Range Life, the acclaimed Livermore restaurant, to be at home with her. Soon after, they began operating a cottage bakery. And since her passing, Bryan and Aimee have grown the business in Waylynn’s honor, first selling at farmers markets and eventually finding a downtown storefront for Wingen Bakery, which opened in June 2021.
“It’s been hard to go through what we did, but having bread to tend to and nurture every day has been keeping our minds and hands busy,” says Aimee. “And it’s been nice to have the support of the community throughout the whole process.”
Besides offering fresh (mainly sourdough) bread, bagels, and pastries, Wingen operates as an artisan café—making everything from scratch while serving sandwiches, soups, and other full meals for breakfast and lunch. Try the popular egg sandwich on semolina bread or the delicious savory bacon scone, always the first to sell out daily.
As they did at Range Life, the Wingens emphasize seasonal, local ingredients, working with farmers in Livermore and Sunol and sourcing flour from Petaluma.
Along with the recent addition of croissants and other French-style pastries, the New Year is bringing even more growth with bread-making classes taught by Aimee. The bakery is also now taking reservations for its special event space, the Waylynn Room.
“We are doing more than your typical bakery would do,” says Bryan. “We’re just trying to expand our horizons, and it’s been really, really exciting.” wingenbakery.com.