Lao cuisine has been around for decades in the East Bay—just not for the typical diner.
“When Laotians came to California, they would open Thai restaurants that catered more to American tastes,” says Joi Simmaly, founder of Spicy Joi in Concord. “They’d be eating the good Lao stuff in the back; they just weren’t sharing it in the front. We’re trying to reverse that.”
Emphasizing flavors that he describes as “rustic and pungent, more so than Thai food,” Spicy Joi is something of a personal calling for Simmaly. His 10-person family moved from Laos to the Central Valley in 1981. He started cooking Lao food at an early age, “basically since my mom allowed me to grab a knife and turn on the burners.” After 15 years “spinning my wheels in finance and real estate,” Simmaly decided to return to his childhood passion and eventually started a pop-up food business drawing upon family recipes, highlighted by scratch-made Lao sausages featuring a sweet-sour-spicy-citrusy flavor explosion of pork, rice, lemongrass, kaffir lime, peppers, and fish sauce.
“Pretty much every culture has its own version of a sausage, so I figured that was a good entry point for Western audiences,” he explains.
"That’s one of my top missions ... to write down the recipes and preserve that aspect of the culture."
—Joi Simmaly
They were a hit, leading to a series of sold-out pop-up events. Finally, in 2020, he launched a restaurant where he serves noodle soups, meat skewers, banh mi sandwiches, and other Lao-influenced specialties alongside those acclaimed sausages.
After sharing a location during the pandemic, Simmaly debuted his own space earlier this year in Concord, joining a burgeoning Asian food scene sprouting around the 99 Ranch Market off Willow Pass Road. (Vietnamese pho, Japanese soft serve, and Taiwanese baked goods are a few of the offerings within walking distance.)
For Simmaly, it’s one more step toward reviving a culinary heritage that had been slowly fading into obscurity.
“A lot of those traditional dishes made by our aunties were getting lost or forgotten,” he says. “That’s one of my top missions and one that makes this so fulfilling: to write down the recipes and preserve that aspect of the culture to make sure it’s accessible to future generations.”
An important part of that mission is to make the food appeal to a younger audience. As such, Simmaly is active on social media (although he shies away from the term “influencer”); emphasizes a colorful, approachable, contemporary interior design; and uses local ingredients. Don’t worry, though: The food remains as rustically old-school as ever.
“We don’t do five-star dining with microgreens and tweezers,” says Simmaly. “I love the street food scene. When I travel with my wife, we seek out the hole-in-the-wall spots where the locals eat. That’s our approach to the menu.”
For more information, go to spicyjoibanhmi.com.
The Lowdown on Lao Cuisine
What defines Lao food, exactly? Spicy Joi’s Joi Simmaly highlights three ingredients and three dishes that best characterize the cuisine.
INGREDIENTS
Chilies: A vital staple of Lao cuisine, chilies are a key component in many bases for stews and, particularly, dipping sauces (or jeow). They are also commonly served on the side of main entrées as an accompaniment and/or a “grab-n-bite” spice fix.
Simmaly: “We don’t like pouring hot sauce, frankly. We go straight to the raw chili. It’s like the Italians and tomatoes: We love our peppers in Laos. We learn to eat them early as kids.”
Lemongrass: The citrusy, minty herb can be found in nearly every type of Lao cuisine. Specifically, it’s a primary ingredient in almost all Lao barbecue.
Simmaly: “I believe that lemongrass is one of the most important ingredients in Lao cuisine. Even though it’s not unique to Laos, lemongrass does define most Lao dishes.”
Padaek: A fermented fish sauce used in everything from soups and stews to salads and sausages, the Lao version tends to be less refined and more intense than others.
Simmaly: “It’s a little like balsamic vinegar in that the longer it ages, the deeper and stinkier it becomes in flavor. We’re very proud of it. Older folks will keep batches in clay pots that they store away for years and years. To Thai people, we probably overuse it, but we think it adds more depth to our food.”
DISHES
Larb: Also called laab, laap, and labb, this national dish of Laos is a type of minced meat salad that can be made from chicken, beef, duck, pork, or fish.
Simmaly: “It can come in various forms depending on the protein used. Laap denotes that it is a dish, but is sometimes used to reference a cooking method [of making something] into a salad. You can actually make laap [out of] anything nonprotein so long as it’s tossed in the same ingredients.”
Papaya salad: This classic dish is made from shredded unripe papaya mixed with chilies, garlic, tomatoes, lime, sugar, and fish sauce in a mortar and pestle.
Simmaly: “This is probably the most popular spicy dish to eat and most popular overall in the Lao community. It satiates that innate urge that most Laotians have for spice.”
Sticky rice: This Lao favorite gets its characteristic stickiness because it is made from glutinous rice that has a higher sugar content than regular rice.
Simmaly: “Other countries primarily eat jasmine or white rice, but sticky rice is eaten as a staple in Laos.”