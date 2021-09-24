Even as its thriving dining scene continues to expand outward, one of Oakland’s central landmarks has proved stubbornly resistant to revitalization. Omri Aflalo hopes to flip that script with Tribune, the latest concept to attempt to fill the expansive ground-floor space of the city’s iconic Tribune Tower.
Aflalo brings serious chops, courtesy of stints in such San Francisco fine-dining destinations as Gary Danko and Michael Mina. But he also grew up in Oakland. As a result, he leans on his classic French training to elevate Tribune’s menu of American brasserie classics—while trying to keep them approachable for the casual Oaktown diner. This balance is exemplified by the Tribune burger, which Aflalo hopes will become the headline item to help bring back life to the once-bustling HQ of the Oakland Tribune newspaper.
The $19 behemoth consists of a half pound of ground Five Dot Ranch beef served between sweet potato buns from Oakland’s Firebrand bakery, along with Lolla Rosa lettuce and a caramelized red onion “schmear,” of which Aflalo is particularly proud.
“We caramelize the red onions and deglaze the pan with both red wine and red wine vinegar, then blend the mixture with cream cheese, crème fraîche, and a little Meyer lemon juice for brightness,” he explains of the bagel-inspired spread. “It brings balance to the burger and is a real standout against the flavors of the beef and that delicious sweet potato bun.”
For a little extra, guests can add avocado, bacon, or Comté cheese, as well as a side of fries seasoned with allium dust and served with a Belgian frite–inspired andalouse sauce.
Sounds like a good reason to head downtown. tribuneoakland.com.